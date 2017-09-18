WORLDWIDE CELEBRATION

The celebrations of the 70th anniversary of Ferrari opened on September 8 at Maranello, attracting thousands of customers from around the world to celebrate their connection with the Prancing Horse. As part of this special weekend dedicated to Ferrari fans, international rallies have already begun in several European cities (Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Monte Carlo, Prague, Reims, Salzburg and Rome), converging on September 9 in Milan. Then on Saturday morning a single grand parade of 500 Ferraris will drive to the Fiorano circuit, the main venue of this great celebration of motoring. Rare Ferrari collectors items will be on display on Saturday in Modena, where they will pay homage to the birthplace of Enzo Ferrari with a drive to the MEF (Museo Enzo Ferrari), before stopping at 11:30 am in front of the Palazzo Ducale, the site of the Military Academy.

