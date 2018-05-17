Worrisome remittance data demands govt attention

ON Tuesday, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) released the remittance figures for the month of March, and the results were alarming, to say the least. While the BSP tried to offer a reassuring explanation for the unexpected sharp decline, the Duterte administration ought to regard the data for what it is, a sober reminder that too great a part of the economy still relies on tenuous inputs largely beyond the country’s control, and that is something that needs to change.

By the numbers, remittances sent home by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in March this year totaled $2.627 billion, about 3.9 percent higher than the February level of $2.528 billion, but nearly 10 percent less than the $2.915 billion remitted by OFWs in the year-earlier month of March. For the year-to-date (Jan-March 2018), remittances totaled $7.8 billion, just 1.3 percent higher than a year earlier.

Analysts were completely blindsided by the March data. Just days before the official release by the BSP, banking giant HSBC had forecast a 4.5 percent year-on-year increase in remittances for March.

For its part, the BSP explained March’s disappointing outcome as the result of “base effects,” a weaker peso, the Holy Week holiday, and the impact of repatriations of OFWs from Kuwait amid diplomatic conflict with the Gulf state. While none of those explanations are actually inaccurate, they are not entirely satisfactory, either.

The “base effect” comes from comparing the March 2018 data with the data from March 2017, when remittances hit a record high, growing 10.7 percent year-on-year, and thus set a rather high benchmark for comparison. Fair enough, but forecasts were made with that knowledge in hand and growth was still anticipated, even by the BSP, which expects remittances to expand by about 4 percent for this entire year.

In spite of what the BSP said, OFW repatriations likely had little impact on the remittance totals. During the month, 1,124 OFWs reportedly returned to the Philippines, mostly from Kuwait. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority indicates the average monthly remittance from these workers, mostly unskilled and domestic workers, was about P48,000, or about $921 at the exchange rate at the end of March 2018. Therefore, these workers might have accounted for only about $1.035 million in lost remittances – less than 0.4 percent of the $288 million difference.

The bottom line is that while the government, or the country as a whole, certainly has a responsibility to put forth the utmost effort to safeguard, support, and enhance opportunities abroad for its hard-working OFWs, the March remittance data is a stark reminder that the very concept of labor export will never be more than a stopgap economic measure, one susceptible to risks beyond the reach of policymakers, and one that should only be maximized for the sake of buying the country time to develop a more robust domestic economy.

There is no more sustainable and rewarding remittance than that which a father or mother can bring home to his or her family at the end of the day from a productive job in his or her own homeland. That, after all, is what all our overseas countrymen are ultimately working for; the country must honor their efforts by redoubling its own to make working overseas a choice rather than a necessity.