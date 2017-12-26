‘The worst nightmare of my life’

Valster Huera, an SSI call center agent, recounted how he survived the NCCC Mall fire.

Huera said on Saturday morning, December 23, they were happily taking calls because their shift was almost over.

“It was the last day of work before the holiday celebrations so everyone was excited to go home. But five to 10 minutes before 10 a.m., we smelled something like plastic burning and the strong stench of toxic fumes. Seconds later, smoke started coming out from the air-conditioners,” he added.

“Everything happened so fast. In just a few seconds the smoke started to get very heavy and the room turned very dark so we all ran to the fire exit near the locker area shaking and shouting,” the call center agent said.

“When I got there, I was lucky enough I was able to get my bag from my locker even as my hands were shaking,” Huera added.

As they approached the fire exit, he recalled, there was already a big crowd and it was so hot inside.

Huera said he heard someone shouting, “Go back, the fire exit is not passable.”

He added that they slowly moved back inside but as they approached the attendance area, people from the se­cond fire exit came rushing toward them and said the exit was also not passable.

“We were all panicking and I heard people shouting and crying as the lights went out, then light bulbs started exploding and smoke was already very thick. The whole place had become very dark and heat was unbearable,” Huera said.

“It was almost zero visibility and we were still trapped inside the locker area. I thought I was going to die because I could hardly breathe,” he added.

Huera noted that sprinklers did not work so someone who found water started throwing it in the air.

“I even got some water on me which immediately turned into black ash stains on my jacket,” he said.

At this point, according to Huera, they had no choice so they went back inside the office.

He himself had no idea where to go as everyone was panicking and running for safety.

“Suddenly, I saw someone waving and shouting to go to the lobby area exit towards the mall’s theater so I ran as fast as I could,” Huera said.

He also recalled that the smoke on the second and third floors was not as heavy as that on the fourth floor and the stairs there were still visible.

As he was rushing down the stairs, Huera found the second floor exit near the food court where he safely made his way out.

“I immediately called my sister, hurried home and started crying really hard when I got there. I had colds then so the mucus and the saliva I was spitting were blackened by soot,” he recalled.

Huera said he can just imagine how heavy the smoke was especially for the people trapped inside the mall.

“It breaks my heart to know there was no chance of survival for a lot of people still trapped in our facility after the rescue operations that took place overnight,” he added.

Huera said the people trapped inside were his friends, supervisors, colleagues and all the people he used to see on the same floor everyday for seven years.

“This is the worst nightmare of my life. Until now the scene from the locker area keeps on flashing back to me.”