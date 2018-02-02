So wound up 6th in Tata Steel

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So finished sixth overall in the 2018 Tata Steel chess tournament that wrapped up in Groningen, Netherlands.

The 24-year old Cavite City pride scored eight points on four wins, eight draws and a loss.

He was tied with GM Viswanathan Anand of India who also got eight points.

But the Indian had superior tiebreak points to take the No. 5 spot in the final ranking.

GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands and GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway shared the top position with nine points apiece after 13 rounds.

However, Giri edged the reigning world champion in tiebreak.

GM Vladirmik Kramnk of Russia placed third while GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan wound up fourth.

Russian GM Sergey Karjakin was seventh followed by GM Peter Svidler of Russia, GM Wei Yi of China, GM Gawain Jones of Great Britain, GM Fabiano Caruana of US, GM Maxim Matlakov of Russia, GM Baskaran Adhiban of India and GM Hou Yifan of China.

THE TIMES