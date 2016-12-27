Wounded Abu Sayyaf leader, escort bagged in Zamboanga City operations

MANILA: Western Mindanao Command (WMC) troopers together with operatives of the Zamboanga City police have successfully arrested a wounded Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) sub-leader and his companion during operations at the Zamboanga Peninsula Medical Center Monday evening.

WMC spokesperson Maj. Filemon Tan identified the arrested bandit leader as Hairulla Asbang alias Ahadi and his escort was identified only as Jaber.

Asbang’s arrest at 6:45p.m. was based on the virtue of warrant of arrest for kidnapping with murder and kidnapping and serious illegal detention issued by Branch 10, 9th Judicial Region, Dipolog City, and for kidnapping with homicide issued by Branch 34, 11th Judicial Region in connection with the Samal kidnapping case.

Asbang was admitted at the said hospital at 7:30 a.m Monday for medical treatment of his gunshot wound which was incurred during a previous encounter with government troops in Sulu.

Tan said Asbang is now under tight watch by soldiers and police while custodial debriefing in the said hospital.

Appropriate legal procedures are also underway.

The military continues to support the police in the intensified conduct of law enforcement operations to expedite the arrest of Abu Sayyaf members. PNA

PNA/CC