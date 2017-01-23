Wright bags Player of the Week honor

Flashing his all-around game, the 6-foot-4 rookie Matthew Wright stepped up big-time to help Phoenix beat NLEX and Barangay Ginebra, respectively last week to clinch at least a playoff berth for a quarterfinals seat in the 2017 PBA Philippine Cup.

The Fil-Canadian wingman averaged all-around numbers of 15.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists for Phoenix to earn the Accel-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of January 16-22.

The former St. Bonaventure U standout missed just one assist of registering his first triple-double as a pro, tallying 12 points, 12 rebounds and 9 dimes to steer Phoenix past NLEX, 102-91 last Wednesday.

Four days later, the sweet-shooting Wright banged in eight of his team-high 18 points as Phoenix completed a 79-73 win against a Japeth Aguilar-less Barangay Ginebra side.

The 25-year-old Wright, who won an Asean Basketball League title with the KL Dragons last year, before joining the PBA, beat his Phoenix teammates JC Intal, Simon Enciso and Willy Wilson for the weekly citation, along with San Miguel Beer’s Arwind Santos, Meralco’s Cliff Hodge, Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy of TNT, Alaska’s Vic Manuel and Calvin Abueva as well as Scottie Thompson of Ginebra.

Phoenix looks to close out its elimination round campaign against Alaska on Friday at the Cuneta Astrodome.