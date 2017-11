Matthew Wright delivered a huge last quarter performance to lift Gilas Pilipinas to a 90-83 victory over Taiwan, its second win in the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asian Qualifiers on Monday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Gilas defeated Japan, 77-71, last Friday in Tokyo.

Like the Philippines, Australia has a 2-0 record after beating Taiwan, 104-66, on Friday and Japan, 82-58, on Monday.

The Taiwanese are still winless after two games.