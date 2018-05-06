Wright powers Phoenix vs Magnolia 

MATTHEW Wright scored the go-ahead three-pointer in the waning seconds to allow Phoenix to escape Magnolia 89-87 on Sunday in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 43 Commissioner’s Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

After Paul Lee’s split free throws gave Magnolia the lead, 85-87, Wright scored a three-point shot with only 3.2 ticks left in the game.

“It’s a lucky shot déjà vu by Matthew Wright like our game against TNT before when we’re down by two. The only difference was just the technical (foul),” said Phoenix coach Louie Alas, referring to Wright’s game-winning triple last conference.

“We were flat by the whole game, so I told them if my pride kayo, we’ll play. If wala, stay tayo dito.”

Import James White posted 19 points, 17 rebounds and three steals. Wright also tallied 19 points and eight assists to lead the Fuel Masters, who now improved their win-loss record to 2-1.

Willie Wilson added 17 points and rookie Jason Perkins 16 points also for Phoenix.

Import Vernon Macklin scattered 20 points and 17 rebounds while Lee had 20 points to lead Magnolia.

Scores:

PHOENIX 89 – Wright 19, White 19, Wilson 17, Perkins 16, Chan 6, Jazul 4, Chua 3, Kramer 2, Intal 2, Revilla 1, Mendoza 0, Alolino 0.

MAGNOLIA 87 – Macklin 25, Lee 20, Sangalang 12, Dela Rosa 10, Jalalon 6, Herndon 6, Barroca 5, Simon 2, Brondial 1, Reavis 0, Gamalinda 0, Ramos 0.

Quarter Scores: 17-24, 35-45, 63-70, 89-87.