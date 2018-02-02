Resident Los Angeles Clippers su-perstar forward Blake Griffin was recently traded to the Detroit Pistons for Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a protected 2018 first-round pick and a future second-round selection. This sent shock­waves across the league as Griffin was the franchise icon who was supposedly “untouchable” after he signed a long-term, five-year contract worth $171-million with the Clips.

While we still don’t know how this trade is going to pan out in the long-term, it looks like the Pistons made the wrong move in acquiring the 28 year-old Griffin. For starters, the Pistons lost their much younger leading scorer (Harris) and best perimeter defender (Bradley) while sending out two picks in the deal.

Yes it’s true that Griffin is a bonafide superstar but he is now at the peak of his career and the Pistons will be stuck with his huge salary – $34 million plus annually – for the next four seasons. This will be the time that Griffin’s athleticism will be waning. He is also very risky since his game is a magnet for injuries. In the past two seasons, he has missed nearly 70 games. Moreover, Griffin is not a proven winner even when teamed up with other superstars (Chris Paul and De Andre Jordan).

In a league that is becoming perimeter oriented, the Pistons are going against the trend since they field a prototypical center in Andre Drummond and now, another prototypical power forward in Griffin. Harris was a better “stretch 4” with better outside shooting. After the two big men, the Pistons will have to depend on a bunch of youngsters to fill out the starting roster.

Pistons president and coach Stan Van Gundy would of course disagree. He said “”The guy’s a five-time All-Star. He’s been an All-NBA guy, [one of]top 15 guys in the league. He’s only 28 years old. We know the injury history — that’s the risk on it. But that risk was worth it because of the talent we’re bringing back.”

While Van Gundy has valid points, another reason for this blockbuster trade is that the Pistons are desperate. The Pistons haven’t won a playoff game since 2008 and the franchise is in need of a star, any star, to increase buzz, increase ticket sales, and become relevant again after years of mediocrity.

Currently, the Pistons are in 9th place, tied with a 24-26 record with the 8th place Philadelphia 76ers. If Griffin stays healthy, the Pistons can definitely enter the playoffs and even push for a top 5 ranking. However, will it be enough to dislodge the defending Eastern Conference champions Cleveland Cavaliers or the Boston Celtics? Probably not.

The Clippers, meanwhile, are now slowly going into full rebuild mode and dumping Griffin’s salary is the first of many things they will have to do. Trading center DeAndre Jordan is the next logical move. The team is reportedly looking to snag a max player in the offseason to accelerate their turnaround. The Clippers come out as the real winners of this deal.

