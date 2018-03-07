WVisayas farmers get P100M production loan

The Department of Agriculture (DA) through its Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC) intensified its support for local farmers in Western Visayas with the grant of more than P100 million production loan fund.

Remelyn Recoter, DA regional executive director, said provision of funds is part of the national government’s effort through the DA to give farmers easy financing access.

An initial P1.8 million of the P10-million fund was released through the Kooperatiba Naton Multi-purpose Cooperative in Tigbauan, Iloilo for 15 onion growers of Oton town during the February 23 visit of Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol.

According to Recoter, Oton is a new area that targets to increase its coverage to 36 hectares this year. To date, 31.5 hectares in Barangays Buray, Santa Rita, Trapiche, Tagbak Sur, Turog-turog, Sambaludan, Batuan Ilawod, Galang and Salngan are planted to onions.

A separate fund of P12 million was committed to onion and garlic farmers in Tigbauan.

Piñol also pledged P20 million for Capiz and Aklan farmers.

Apart from committing funds, ACPC already released to the Rural Bank of Miagao an initial P20 million of the P50 million fund that Piñol promised to the onion and garlic growers of southern Iloilo last year.

Piñol also released P15 million to Pandan Multi-purpose Cooperative, P5 million to Egaña Parish Credit Cooperative and P10 million to Antique Provincial Government Credit Cooperative, all in Antique province in 2017.

The fund is not only for garlic and onion growers but can also be availed for planting other crops.

Garlic and onion farmers can avail of P150,000 per hectare while rice farmers can obtain a loan of P30,000 to P50,000 per hectare, with an interest rate of six percent per annum.

More than 300 farmers from the towns of Tigbauan, Igbaras, Tubungan, Oton and Miagao are planting onion and garlic, covering about 200 hectares.

At present, the country sources 90 percent of its garlic and 50 percent of its onion requirements abroad.