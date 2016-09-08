WWE Live Manila fires off today

Kevin Owens will be defending his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universal Championship title today in the WWE Live Manila to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Coming off a stunning dominance of RAW last month, Owens will clash against Seth Rollins and fierce rival Sami Zayn in the main event.

Zayn, on the other hand, wants to pull off a repeat beating of Owens, whom he thrashed with two “helluva kicks” two months ago in the Battleground.

Rollins, meanwhile, is back in shape after a knee injury he sustained in November 2015.

Besides the Owens-Rollins-Zayn showdown, a much-anticipated duel between John Cena and Big Show awaits wrestling fans.

Roman Reigns takes on Chris Jericho while WWE Tag Team two-time champions New Day will defend their crown against Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and The Shining Stars.

Cesaro and Sheamus will try to add another remarkable match to the history books; veteran Goldust will pit his skills against Braun Strowman while Neville will test his mettle against Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

In the WWE Women’s Championship match, Sasha Banks is hoping to reclaim the title she lost during the SummerSlam when she faces Charlotte.