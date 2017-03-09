WWF, Pure Energy to develop hydropower sources

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines has signed a partnership with Pure Energy Holdings Corporation (PEHC) to help identify areas of opportunities to deploy renewable energy projects, specifically run-of-river hydropower.

PEHC, which was founded in 2013, has interests in hydropower, geothermal energy, and water supply systems throughout the country. Among its operations are three 90-year-old run-of-river hydropower plants in Laguna, which are managed under Philippine Power and Development Company. PEHC also has hydropower sites in Quezon and Camarines Sur, and in several locations in Mindanao.

The joint campaign, called Seize the Flow, aims to identify key areas where run-of-river hydropower can be utilized, as well as to promote awareness and educate the public about the advantages of hydropower and watershed preservation, WWF-Philippines said.

Under the agreement with PEHC, WWF-Philippines will help to identify potential hydropower sites based on their environmental sustainability, while PEHC will support activities of the WWF Climate Change and Energy Program, which include climate change management, missionary area energy development, and the Earth Hour Project.

“The attainment of the country’s sustainable development is founded on multi-sectoral partnerships. The collaboration between Pure Energy and WWF-Philippines promotes renewable energy and sustainable water supply, which will help transform the lives of local communities while taking care of the environment,” WWF-Philippines President and CEO Joel Palma said in remarks at the ceremonial signing of the partnership agreement.

PEHC Chairman and CEO Dexter Y. Tiu said, “We are excited to work together with WWF-Philippines as our advocacy to provide every Filipino with clean renewable energy and sustainable water supplycoincides with WWF’s mission.”

Tiu added, “Our business core value demands that we must preserve the natural watershed environment to ensure the sustainability of our energy and water resources, and at the same time, guarantee the viability of our projects for the next 100 years. Proof of which is our three operating run of river hydropower plants, under, which just celebrated their 90th year of operations. This is our priority and commitment to our stakeholders.”