Xan Law Jr. Hall offers glimpse of Carolinas golf history

The rich history of golf in the Carolinas now has a home. The Xan Law Jr. Hall of History opened on Feb. 10 at the Carolinas Golf House at the headquarters of the Carolinas Golf Association across the street from Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., and is open to the public during normal business hours.

The hall features a collection of clubs, scorecards, pictures, trophies and items from events and players that have contributed to the history of golf in the Carolinas.

Golfers from throughout the Carolinas contributed items to the hall, and items spill into other areas of the CGA building.

The Havemeyer Trophy, awarded to the U.S. Amateur champion, is currently on display courtesy of 2017 winner Doc Redman of Raleigh, N.C.

The accomplishments of famous amateurs like Bill Joe Patton and Bill Harvey are displayed next to those of PGA professionals like Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson, Jay Haas and Lucas Glover.

The Hall project took about three years to come to fruition, with a large boost from a 2016 dinner hosted by Xan Law at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte that raised approximately $250,000, according to CGA president Lawrence Hicks. Law was a Charlotte businessman who loved golf and died shortly after the dinner.

The grand opening preceded the Carolinas Golf Association’s annual meeting and Carolinas Golf Night.

TNS