Xavier School standouts shine in world meet

Xavier School Greenhills standouts Adam Ortiz Bondoc and Paulo Manuel Gorospe delivered gold medals in the recently concluded 7th World Goju-kai Karatedo Championships held at the Richmond Olympic Oval in British Columbia, Canada.

The 16-year old Bondoc blasted Shahab Alwi Faris of Indonesia via an impressive 8-0 decision in the finals to claim the gold medal in the male individual juniors 16-17 years category of the tournament participated by 532 athletes from 22 countries.

Bondoc, the reigning Philippine Sportswriters Association Male Junior Athlete of the Year, defeated Milne Evan of Canada (8-0) and Daniel Campbell-Wilson of South Africa to advance to the championship round.

In the elimination round, Bondoc, a Grade 11 International Baccalaureate student, also scored victories over two Taiwanese bets and one fighter from Namibia.

Not to be outdone was Gorospe who contributed two gold medals – boys’ 7-8 years individual kata and individual kumite.

The 8-year old Gorospe, a Grade 3 student, downed Keller Balazs of Hungary in the gold-medal match of kumite then followed it up with another sterling win in the finals against a Canadian foe to claim the kata gold.

“Xavier School’s primary mission is to make their students recognize the light within him– to help each student recognize that light, and to likewise make that light grow. True enough, Adam and Paulo showed the world how bright their light can glow by allowing the Philippine national anthem be sang with pride for three times in the awarding ceremony after the title world karate champion has been bestowed upon them. It was truly a momentous event for all the Filipinos present in the venue, and a real Filipino Pride,” according to the statement.

Overall, the 14-man delegation represented by Team AAK Philippines, placed fifth overall with seven gold, five silver and 11 bronzes.

South Africa had the most number of athletes with 143 players followed by host Canada (124), England (36), Australia (34), Namibia (33) and Japan (30).

“If you will ratio it according to number of players and medals won, the Philippines would probably rank number one. The Championship was so big that most athletes must compete four to six rounds to win the gold medal,” said head coach Richard Lim who was assisted by Greg Sanger.