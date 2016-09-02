Xerox PH targets expansion, to hire 800 workers

XEROX Philippines is looking to hire 800 additional workers by the end of the year for its eight facilities in Metro Manila and Cebu as part of its expansion program.

Xerox’s continued growth throughout the Philippines confirms its reputation as a global leader in the business process services (BPS) industry, said Jojo Gajitos, country director of Xerox Philippines.

“We believe that the positive growth of our business in the Philippines is a result of the collective efforts of our people,” Gajitos said on Thursday.

“There is so much potential not only in the local talent pool but in the industry as well,” he added.

Xerox, which began operations locally in 2005, currently employs about 8,000 Filipinos in its customer care and finance and accounting operations.

The company’s strict hiring process emphasizes Xerox’s focus on recruiting and retaining highly skilled and motivated employees, Gajitos said.

“We treat employees as business partners and we are committed to investing in them. Quality training and development programs are in place to help them improve their skills and advance their careers,” he said.

Gajitos notes that Xerox puts a premium on conducting itself as a family-oriented company that observes local and national holidays. It also provides spacious pantries, sleeping quarters, comfortable workspaces, and breastfeeding lounges in its facilities.

Programs such as health and financial management seminars, fitness sessions and staff recognition events are also conducted to promote overall employee health and wellness.

Xerox also offers the Xerox Services University (XSU) exclusively to their employees. XSU is an online database of training modules and reference materials that employees can complete at their own convenience, the company official said.

Since the online university can be accessed both on desktop and on mobile devices, an employee can undergo career training anytime and anywhere.

Xerox was recently named Business Process Services Leader by the Everest Group for the second consecutive year and was listed as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine, Gajitos said.

He said the analyst firm HfS Research also recently recognized Xerox as a top Human Resources Operations-as-a-Service provider. In its 2016 Blueprint Report, HfS Research placed Xerox HR Services in the Winner’s Circle, its highest ranking for 2016, for being able to drive new insights and models and for its recognizable investments in future capabilities.