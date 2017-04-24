Xi urges ‘restraint’ on NKorea as US carrier nears

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping urged “restraint” on North Korea in a phone call with Donald Trump Monday, as Japan joined drills with an American supercarrier heading to the Korean peninsula.

The US leader has repeatedly called on China, the North’s sole major ally, to do more to rein in Pyongyang, as tensions in the flashpoint region soar amid speculation it will conduct another nuclear test.

“(China) hopes that the relevant parties can maintain restraint and avoid actions that would increase tensions in the Korean Peninsula,” Xi said according to the foreign ministry.

“The only way to realize denuclearisation in the Korean peninsula and quickly resolve North Korea’s nuclear problem is for each relevant party to fulfill its duties.”

The conversation—the second since their summit at Trump’s luxury resort in Florida early this month—highlights rising concern in Beijing that tensions between Washington and Pyongyang could spiral into military conflict.

“The international situation is rapidly changing, it is essential that China and the US maintain a close contact and exchange opinions on important matters in a timely manner,” Xi told Trump.

Trump also spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday, discussing the joint drills under way between the US carrier Carl Vinson and Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force.

“We completely agreed that we strongly demand restraint by North Korea, which has repeatedly taken dangerous provocative actions,” Abe told reporters after the call.

Tensions have soared in recent months as North Korean missile tests have brought ever-more bellicose warnings from Trump’s administration—and repeated demands for China do more to help.

Despite its longstanding ties with the North, China has stepped up pressure, announcing in February that it was halting all imports of coal from North Korea—a crucial earner for Pyongyang—for the rest of the year.

It also issued a stern warning earlier this month that a conflict over North Korea could break out “at any moment.”

The comments came ahead of a failed missile test coinciding with the 105th anniversary of the birth of North Korea’s founder, Kim Il-Sung.

Missile and nuclear tests are often timed around major dates and speculation is now centering on the next event on the North’s calendar, the anniversary on Tuesday of the founding of its military.

‘China can do more’

US Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that the Vinson and its strike group would arrive in the Sea of Japan—which sits between the Korean peninsula and Japan, “in a matter of days.”

South Korea also said it was considering drills with the carrier group, which is currently conducting joint exercises with Japan in the Philippine Sea.

Confusion had clouded the carrier’s whereabouts after Trump indicated the “armada” was steaming towards North Korea when in fact it was heading south and was photographed off Java.

The ruling party newspaper in the North on Monday called the Vinson’s deployment “undisguised military blackmail”.

“Such threat may startle a jellyfish, but can never work on the DPRK,” it said Monday, using the country’s official name.

A separate editorial on the North’s propaganda website Uriminzokkiri said that the dispatching of the Carl Vinson signaled a war: “It is proof that an invasion of the North is nearing day by day.”

In the event of an attack, it said, “The world will witness how Washington’s rash nuclear aircraft carriers are turned into a huge pile of steel and buried at sea and how a country called America is wiped out from the Earth.”

The new US president has indicated he will not allow North Korea to achieve its goal of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the western United States.

Pyongyang insists it needs a powerful arsenal—including atomic weapons—to protect itself from what it says is the ever-present threat of invasion by hostile US forces. AFP

AFP/CC