Xian Lim, KZ Tandingan grace Philippine Festival 2017 in Japan

From soulful rock to acoustic pop, Xian Lim and KZ Tandingan set out a performance as diverse as the Philippines and its culture at the Philippine Festival 2017’s TFC Hour on September 30 and October 1 at the Hibiya Park Chuo Ku Event Square in Tokyo.

Advertisements

The two stars performed during the TFC Hour as part of The Filipino Channel’s participation at the Philippine Festival 2017, tagged as the “Most Awaited Filipino Event in Japan.”

Organized in 2012 by the Philippine Festival Organizing Committee with support from the Philippine Embassy in Japan, the Philippine Festival has the goal of “bringing expatriate Filipinos together and at the same time introducing Philippine cuisine, music, dance and products to Japanese and international friends.”

This year, TFC helped continue the tradition by bringing Kapamilya talents to join the celebration.

“More than entertainment, TFC wanted to share what it really means to be a Kapamilya – reaching out, sharing whatever one has. and most especially spending family time with Filipinos all over the world. This is the rationale behind why we chose Xian Lim and KZ Tandingan. They are passionate about sharing their versatile talents and beautiful music that essentially remind us of the homeland,” ABS-CBN Global transient segment head for Asia Pacific region Eric Santos said.

Lim performed “Mahal na Mahal,” “Harana,” “Getting to Know Each Other,”“Hanggang Kailan” and “Nandito Ako.”

Tandigan performed “Royals,” a mash-up of the hit singles of the popular OPM band Eraserheads like “Alapaap,” “Pare Ko,” “Overdrive” and “Ang Huling El Bimbo.” She also did “Two Less Lonely People in the World,” “Maybe This Time” and “Forevermore” with the audience joining in.