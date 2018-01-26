Xian Lim leaves Star Magic for Viva

Xian Lim has decided to leave ABS-CBN’s Star Magic where had been a contract star all his years in showbiz and is now officially part of the Viva Artist Agency, under the Viva Entertainment Group.

A contract signing was held on Tuesday at Viva office in Ortigas Center with head honcho Vic del Rosario and his daughter Veronique del Rosario-Corpuz, who heads Artist Agency.

Xian said he thought long and hard before deciding to change management.

Roving Eye asked him what he thought Viva can do for him that the media giant was unable to, given the fact that ABS-CBN was unable to build him up in the league of Piolo Pascual or John Lloyd Cruz.

He replied, “I believe Viva can give me more opportunities in terms of better choice of roles, as well as the chance to work with other stars I haven’t worked with before. I am open to trying out roles that will challenge me as an actor.”

Truth be told, nothing much has happened to Xian’s career in 2017 besides some guest stints in “Maalaala Mo Kaya” and a birthday concert. Most likely, it was the lack of good projects that prompted Xian to pack his bags and leave Star Magic. All the same, he said he bid his bosses goodbye in ABS-CBN with respect and told him he always be grateful to the network.

Roving Eye can only hope that with this turn of events, Viva will be able to make Xian’s star shine brighter. Perhaps they will since they announced at the contract signing that the actor’s first movie with them will be with Sarah Geronimo and James Reid.

* * *

Allen Dizon adds another feather to his cap with a Best Actor award from the 16th Dhaka International Film Festival for the Ralston Jover film “Bomba.” He was recognized for playing a deaf-mute worker named Pipo who has an affair with a teenager.

The awards night was held on January 20 and it was his manager Dennis Evangelista who relayed the good news to Roving Eye. He added that Allen shared his award with co-star Angellie Nicholle Sanoy who plays his girlfriend in the film.

This Allen’s second best actor award for “Bomba.” The first was from the Warsaw International Film Festival in October 2017.

Allen and Direk Ralston seems to have a good partnership since they already won awards for “Bomba.” Luckily, they are currently working on two more movies namely “Person of Interest” and “Latay.”

According to Dennis, they were not expecting to win since they were up against tough competition at the festival. Some of the entries were “Daha” from Turkey which premiered at the Arlovy Vary Film Festival; “Tramontane,” a Lebanese drama film shown at the International Critic Section of the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, and “Sea Serpents,” a film by Filipino filmmaker Joseph Israel Laban which won the Jury Prize at the 2017 Cinemalaya.