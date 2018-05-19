XTERRA off-road triathlon returns to Albay

The 2018 XTERRA off-road triathlon consisting of 1.5km swim-28km mountain bike-8km trail run will return bigger on June 17 in Legazpi City, Albay. Bradley Weiss, who posted back-to-back wins in 2015, is seeking a three-peat. Meanwhile, 2016 champion Flora Duffy of Bermuda won’t be around to defend her title. Austrian Carina Wasle is heading the female competitors that include a slew of first-timers. Legazpi Mayor Noel Rosal (second from left) and Fred Uytengsu, president and CEO of Sunrise Events Inc. (second from right) flash the thumbs-up sign with Legazpi City councilor Alex Ranola (left) and DOT Region 5 regional director Benjamin Santiago during yesterday’s launch of XTERRA Albay on June 17.

AFP