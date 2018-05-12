Yamyamin, Guevara shine in Pomelo Tee tourney

Joel Yamyamin scored a 77 gross to clinch the overall gross plum in the 13th Pomelo member-guest tournament held last April 26 to 29 at the Rancho Palos Verdes Golfand Country Club in Davao City.

Ed Guevara, meanwhile, took the overall net championship trophy after carding a 100 net during the 36-hole tilt under the modified Stableford system.

Christopher Tan won the Class A gross title with a 76 followed by Kang Mean Guen with 72 and Karloz Alba with 71.

Marco Mendoza grabbed the Class A net plum with 84 points followed by Addy Briones and Enrico Solon with 83 points and 81 points, respectively.

Class B net champion Jun Serado carded 86 followed by Philip Hazlewood (84) and Randy Cadiogan (83).

Class B gross winner Lee Bong Hee finished with 64 followed by Eugene Chiong (61) and Mark Villorente (59).

In Class C, Lito Dublan (gross) and Dexter So (net) emerged as champions with 56 and 89, respectively.

The Class C runners-up were Kim Min Suk (52 gross), Ivan Tanopo (85 net) Joseph Ng (51 gross) and Raeq Llaguno (85 net).

In Class D, Rob Quiogue won the gross trophy via countback with 43 points followed by Jerry Dela Cruz with 43 and Gil Bullecer with 42.

Class D net champion John Fomaneg had a 92 followed by Andy Ugdoracion with 88 and Rafi Lomondaya with 87.

In Ladies division, Maricel Lim bagged the gross plum with 57 Park Ok Hee took the net trophy with 89.

The team category net champions were Paolo Alejo and Carl Asuncion who carded a combined score of 180 beating the tandem of Brian Davila and Jake Obligado who had a 171.

The team category gross champions were Joel Yamyamin and Kuresh Samanodi with 153-aggregate followed by the duo of Oscar Rebosura and Al Rey Ceniza with 128 gross.

Proceeds of tournament will benefit various project of the Pomelo Tee Foundation.