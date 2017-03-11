Yang Ming to link Manila to India

TAIWANESE shipping giant Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. will give Manila a direct link to East India when it initiates a new shipping route on March 16.

The new route, called the China-East India loop, will originate in Pusan, South Korea, and call at the ports of Qingdao, Shekou, and Shanghai in China; Singapore; Port Kelang in Malaysia; Chennai, India; and Manila at the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

The route, which will begin on March 16, will take 35 days to complete a round trip, a representative of Yang Ming said.

Yang Ming is already a frequent visitor to Manila, with five existing routes: A direct route connecting MICT and Manila South Harbor with Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and another connecting Manila with Keelung, Taiwan; a route connecting Manila to Hong Kong and Shekou; another that calls at Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Surabaya, and Manila South Harbor; and a route between Manila’s two main container terminals, Shanghai, and Ningbo, China.

In addition, Yang Ming also has a direct route between Cebu and Kaohsiung.

Yang Ming said that high demand for shipping between China and India encouraged the initiation of the new service, and that the growth of shipments to and from the Philippines made adding Manila to the new route an attractive proposition.

“Our business is very strong here in the Philippines both for outbound and inbound shipments, and continues to grow,” the company said.

Yang Ming is Taiwan’s second-largest shipping company (after Evergreen Lines), and is one-third owned by the government of Taiwan. Currently, the line has a fleet of 102 ships with 581,000 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) of container capacity; as of the end of February, it was listed as the world’s eighth-largest shipping company according to maritime analysts Alphaliner.