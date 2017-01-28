Yap: 2017 good for PH, some industries

WHILE the year ahead will be good for the Philippines and Roosters like President Rodrigo Duterte, as well as for water-related sectors and the so-called metal-element industries like transport and financial, 2017 presents a lot of challenges to the property sector.

It’s the intelligence star in their astrology charts that makes the Year of the Fire Rooster good for Duterte, born in 1945, and the Philippines, according to Joey Yap, a Malaysian-Chinese feng shui expert who visited Manila recently as part of the Asian leg of his world tour.

Yap, who conducted Jan. 18 a seminar on astrology and metaphysics at the Resorts World Manila (RWM), in Pasay City, said the intelligence star will give Duterte the right information that would help him make the right decisions.

He added that since Duterte’s chart also shows two wealth stars, the Philippines’ reserves and assets will improve, and the employment and people’s income will likely increase.

It’s the “imbalance of elements,” Yap said, that will make struggles, stiff competition, and a dearth of resources dominate 2017 for the real-estate sector, owing to earth being the weakest element in the Year of the Fire Rooster.

“The year 2017 will be dominated by challenges, fierce competition, and scarcity of resources due to the imbalance of elements,” said Yap, founder of the Mastery Academy of Chinese Metaphysics and chief consultant of the Joey Yap Consulting Group.

An author of more than 166 books, Yap is regarded as the world’s foremost authority in Chinese metaphysics (abstract theory). He has been bestowed the official title of “Dato” in Malaysia for his contribution to industry, society, and his country.

Yap’s seminar was part of RWM’s 2017 Imperial Festival to celebrate the Lunar New Year, and as part of his Feng Shui and Astrology World Tour.

Yap started off his seminar by explaining that Chinese astrology is divided into five elements—metal, wood, water, fire, and earth. Each element, he said, has its own strengths and weaknesses.

Saying that metal is the strongest element for this year, he stressed that the automobile, financial, manufacturing, and military sectors will have positive changes.

Water is also a strong element during the Year of the Fire Rooster. And since water is associated with innovation, all water-related industries—aquatic and fisheries sectors, shipping and tourism industries—are expected to grow and have more opportunities.

Yap also pointed out that Duterte is still popular among the masses, and, therefore, will attract good vibes for the country. There are also growth elements in Duterte’s chart, Yap added, that will create positive chi among the Filipinos.

Besides Rooster, 2017 will also be a good year for those who were born in the Years of the Dragon, Horse, Rat, and Tiger.

For each animal sign, here’s a detailed Chinese Astrology Forecast for 2017:

ROOSTER (1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)

The coming year will bring a time to increase your wealth as there will be professional opportunities or investment offers which will significantly boost your income. The presence of helpful people at your hour of need will also greatly improve your successes in the endeavors you set out to do; as such, any issues will not likely have a major impact, as these individuals will help you shoulder them if not solve them for you. Despite the generally favorable outlook, things may not entirely be pleasant at home, as there will be an increased likelihood of domestic disputes occurring. This may in turn negatively affect your mental health. It may be to your advantage to keep a clear line of communication with family members.

DOG (1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)

You will not be short on opportunities in 2017, in addition to the ever-available assistance whenever you need it the most. To sweeten the deal, one of these opportunities may turn out to be something significant in the form of a job offer or a business opportunity. Nevertheless, you may want to think things over thoroughly before committing to a decision. It would be of utmost importance that you do not involve any large amount of money in any of your dealings this year. Your good fortune may also provoke envious individuals who might work to sabotage and derail you. This in turn may leave you feeling isolated and distressed, as you would not know who to trust.

PIG (1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)

It would pay for you to be extra careful this year due to an increased likelihood of accidents and financial losses. Every decision you take should be thought out carefully before being committed into action, failing which may result in disastrous implications. The possibility of a major loss of some sort may also leave you emotionally drained. Despite this, you should not let any negativity affect you with the right motivation. There will be chances for you to reverse a bad situation and turn it into an advantage. By keeping an open mind, you may even capture an opportunity to travel that may in turn become a profitable financial gain.

RAT (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008)

2017 will be a relatively smooth-sailing year for you as long as you are able to navigate the rougher parts and grab the right opportunities as they come by. When the latter appears, ensure you make the most out of it. Prospects to improve your career and personal life may prove to be more beneficial that they seem, as they will have a significant positive impact on your life in the long run. While you can expect some happy occasions this year, you may need to be extra wary of the people around you as some troublemakers may be out to make things difficult for you by causing disputes and arguments.

OX (1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)

There will be many avenues available for you to explore in 2017, but you must not let the minor issues result in you losing your head. There will be no need to fuss over problems as there will be plenty of helpful individuals available as long as you are open to accept their assistance. As much as it seems to affect you emotionally, learn to let go of things that annoy you and trouble your mind. With the right state of mind and a keen eye, you will be able to find prospects to improve yourself, both on a professional and personal level. Be meticulous in all your dealings as there may be some increased risk of legal entanglements.

TIGER (1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

This year will not be without some obstacles to surmount and you will have to be able to deal with them with proper finesse. If you are able to do this, you may be able to find some opportunities from which you can get your dues. These, however, will require a sharp eye and a good head to identify. There will be a lot people from whom you can gain assistance, as long as you are humble enough to ask. Nevertheless, this also comes with a catch, as you have to identify the right people who have your best interests at heart and not those who seek to take advantage of you.

RABBIT (1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

Increasing vigilance is advised this year, perhaps even more than what was applied for last year. 2017 may turn out to be especially challenging for you. The key to overcoming this is to be always prepared and be one step ahead. Everything you seek to do should be subjected to intense scrutiny to limit the possibility of any misstep. Avoid raising the bar of your goals too much or may find you have bitten off more than you can chew. If you do stumble, however, you should not beat yourself up too much over it but take it as experience gained. It will only make you stronger as a person at the end of the day.

DRAGON (1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

This year will see less trouble and more achievements for you. Having said that, it doesn’t mean you will be totally exempted from problems—just that they will be more easily dealt with than usual. Overall, any issues you encounter will be just a minor inconvenience at most and none should derail you as long as you handle them in the right manner and with the proper frame of mind. Take the opportunity to push forward any new ventures you might have and you will find that there will be plenty of individuals willing to help you sail your ship to new horizons. 2017 will be the best time for you to break new ground in areas that are close to your heart.

SNAKE (1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Being extra sensitive this year should be something you strive for in 2017 due to the increased possibility of encountering obstacles, which will make this year exceptionally challenging. Preparing for the worst is beneficial for you as this will make you anticipate problems before they come, in addition to keeping you on top of things. Nevertheless, some of these problems may prove to be beyond your abilities to control and, as such, you should have the fortitude to face them. As long as you are patient, you will be able to ride through the storm.

HORSE (1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)

2017 may bring about a set of problems that threaten to interfere with your progress and stress you out. Thankfully, however, you will be particularly good at reversing your bad fortunes into something beneficial, especially when you will also have the support of many good individuals with your best interest at heart. You will be especially blessed when it comes to your personal relationships, so this could be the best year to find a partner or get married. Nonetheless, your luck with relationship could bring trouble in the form of unnecessary attention leading to temptation, which could ruin any ongoing relationships and cause tongues to wag.

GOAT (1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)

There is the threat of financial losses in the coming year. Additionally, there may also be trouble while dealing with your personal relationships. All of these problems could make it difficult for you to communicate with others and leave you feeling isolated. However, it doesn’t mean there will not be anyone available to help, but you will just have to know when to ask. There will be opportunities to get ahead if you keep your eyes peeled. You may have to be extra attentive to the more elderly members of your family, as there is a chance someone may suffer from poor health.

MONKEY (1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)

2017 will be a challenging year for you as there is bound to have more problem you will have to deal with, especially when it comes to your personal life. Possibility of long-term legal entanglements will further complicate matters. As your health will be less than ideal this year, you may have to find a way to balance your thoughts lest they affect your mental well-being and further aggravate your physical state. Best thing to do is stay low and find the time to relax and rejuvenate.