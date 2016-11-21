Yap tops PH Archery Cup Luzon Leg Olympic round

Former national team member Earl Yap of Benel Archery Club (BAC) thumped Paul Marton Dela Cruz of FR Sevilla Archery Club, 145-143, in the Olympic round of the 3rd Philippine Archery Cup Luzon Leg on Sunday at the Athletics Bowl in Baguio City.

Yap, a two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, patiently waited for a perfect timing to shoot his arrow amid gusty wind in the open field range.

The 2007 Asian Archery champion narrated that what he had done during the finals match was a mix of proper judgment and luck.

“The finals match was interesting since some of them were my teammates before. I just cannot take full control of my shots because of the tricky wind,” said the 31-year-old Yap in an interview with The Manila Times after the match.

Yap was a national player from 2001 until his resignation in March this year to focus on his job responsibilities.

Dela Cruz bagged the silver while Yap’s teammate, Joseph Vicencio, took the bronze.

In the women’s senior compound event, national team player Abby Tindugan of the Manila Polo Club Archery Team bested Andrea Lucia Robles of Archery Dream Club in the finals.

“I am happy. My aim in this competition is not just to win but to correct my form, which my coach told me to apply,” said Tindugan, who was also a silver medalist in the meet’s Dumaguete City Leg.

Tindugan is a mainstay of the national team for three years now.

Robles and Rachelle Anne Dela Cruz of FR Sevilla Archery Club finished second and third, respectively.

In the men’s master compound category, the Santiago clan from BAC dominated the competition.

Ruben Santiago bagged the gold while Rodolfo Santiago and Jose Santiago received the silver and bronze, respectively.

Kareel Meer Hongitan of Baguio Archery Club, on the other hand, subdued qualifying round frontrunner Mary Queen Ybanez of La Union Archery Association to claim the crown in the women’s senior recurve Olympic round event.

Bidaure, meanwhile, grabbed the bronze medal.

In the men’s junior recurve competition, Rogelio Miguel Tremedal of Cebu Archery Club pulled off an impressive performance to dominate his event.

Tremedal was No. 13 out of 14 players during the qualifying match but gained the upper hand in the Olympic round.

Finishing second and third, respectively, were Allen Drei Raquipo of LUAA and Vincent Villa.

Nicole Marie Tagle of Negros Island Region Archery Club topped the women’s junior recurve competition followed by Julia Denise Ongchoco of Archery Dream Club and Loren Chloe Balaoing of UB Cardinals Archery Club.

“After three days of intense battle, I can say it was successful,” World Archery Philippines (WAP) Secretary General Rosendo Sombrio told The Manila Times.

“I believe we are hitting our targets. I saw many new players, most of them were young, that are bright and really skilful players,” he added.

Sombrio is hoping that the national sports association for archery would form a new set of national team from the developmental tournament.

“Hopefully, we can create the new national team from the grassroots to elite,” he concluded.

All winners in the three-leg event will test their mettle in the Philippine Archery Cup National finals in January to be held either in Metro Manila or Cebu City.

WAP is the organizer of the tournament in partnership with Highlands Archery Incorporated and the local government of Baguio City.