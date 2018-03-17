Yap wins Architects Golf Club Feb contest

Paul Yap scored a 73 net to rule the Architects Golf Club February monthly tournament at the Riviera Golf Club last February 19 in Silang, Cavite.

Jeffrey Tan finished second with 76 beating Noel Regidor by one stroke, 77, in Group I.

Group II champion Wilson Lim carded 65 points followed by Joseph Tan and Michael Peña with 68 and 71 at second and third, respectively.

Anthony Baretto sizzled with a 93 gross for net 66 to claim the Group III crown. Baretto was three strokes ahead of first runner-up Robert Ng Ong and four points away second-runner up Don Domino Ferrer.

Sonia Ongkiko was triumphant in the fourth division after posting a net score of 63. Jaime Ebreo posted a two-under 70 to win via countback against Rodelo Umali.

Alexander Balce topped Group V with 75 while Bonifacio Embuscado finished second with 78 and Oscar Duque third with 84.

The monthly tournament is open to architects from across the country.

The tournament’s major sponsor was Pacific Paint (Boysen) Philippines Inc.

Minor backers were Atlanta Industries Inc., Cimatech, Wilcon Depot, Filhome Builders, Arki Solutions, BITC Imported Roofing, Bostik Phils, Circa 1926 Pre-Cast Inc, Coach Concepts and Designs, Concrete Solution Builders and Supply, Crown Pipes, Decopro, Emerald Vinyl, Eurotiles Industrial Corporation, Famcor Glass Works, Hocheng Phils. Corp, Interior Source, Jethrock Construction Corp, Julant – Upgreen, Koten, Kuysen, Lixil Philippines, MC88 Construction, Multi-Fold Links, Multi-Line, Philflex, Progobal, Republic Powdercoat, RBRA, Swordsman, Trass Construction, Apo Roofs/Floors, Columbia Wires, and Othmann Pipes.