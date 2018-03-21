Yasay’s ‘unfinished’ task

WHY does the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) still maintain a five-person regulatory body even after it has been defanged by the new Securities Regulation Code, which took Congress more than four years to pass?

SEC insiders should be asking this question, instead of guessing who their next chairman would be when the incumbent, Teresita J. Herbosa, ends her seven-year term on April 29, 2018. She started serving that term in 2001 when she was appointed to the post by then President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

It may be too early to guess President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s nominee to head the regulatory body, but talk going around the SEC, both among officials and rank-and-file workers, persists on the possible return of lawyer Perfecto R. Yasay Jr. as chairman.

President Fidel V. Ramos appointed Yasay in 1993 as one of the SEC’s associate commissioners, and, chairman in 1995, a post he occupied until 2000.

Incidentally, Yasay was one of the witnesses in the prosecution of former President (now Manila Mayor) Joseph Ejercito Estrada for his impeachment by the Senate. (Note. This writer was also grilled by the senators who sat as impeachment judges to corroborate Yasay’s testimonies.)

3-member commission

As I have already written in this space, the SEC does not need five commissioners, including the chairman. That’s a waste of taxpayers’ money, which could be better spent on the upkeep of good men in government.

Losing some of its powers in 2001 to regular courts, the SEC now only needs a maximum of three commissioners, including the chairman.

Of course, reducing the number of SEC commissioners is a presidential call. Should the SEC charter need legislative amendment, President Duterte could make that legislation a top priority.

How much, by the way, does the government pay the SEC’s five-person regulatory body?

Based on a review of government expenses for 2016, the Commission on Audit (COA) said the SEC spent P30.569 million in annual compensation for six commissioners, including Emilio Benito Aquino, the first Duterte appointee to the five-person regulatory commission.

Herbosa, who was President Aquino’s appointee as SEC chair, received P8.34 million in 2016. The agency’s four commissioners, namely, Ephyro Luis Barrios Amatong, Antonieta Fortuna Ibe and Blas James Gregorio Viterbo, were paid P5.557 million each in 2016.

Manuel Huberto Badila Gaite, whose tenure ended in March 2016, got P5.22 million while Emilio Aquino received P338,309.

If the government made the SEC a three-member commission, including the chief, it could save a lot of money for President Duterte’s public service endeavors.

Detailed compensation

According to COA, Herbosa’s annual compensation of P8.34 million was equivalent to 27.283 percent of the SEC’s total compensation of P30.569 million for six commissioners. Her pays and perks for the year consisted of an annual basic salary of P7.175 million, equivalent to 86.031 percent of her annual compensation of P8.34 million. Her yearly incentive of P1.165 million was equivalent to 13.969 percent.

Whether or not Herbosa received more, or perhaps even less, in 2017, the question is, should Yasay also be paid P8.34 million if he were to take up the SEC chairmanship again?

If as chairperson Herbosa got P8.34 million in annual pays and perks in 2016, how about the four other SEC commissioners? If her total compensation was equivalent to 27.283 percent of the P30.569 million total compensation for six commissioners, the four commissioners, along with Emilio Aquino, would have to divide among themselves the balance of P22.229 million or 72.717 percent.

Due Diligencer’s take

Should Yasay get reappointed as SEC chairman, what does he intend to accomplish as head of a securities regulatory agency that has already lost most of its judicial functions to the regular courts?

It may be true that the salaries of commissioners have increased, although not as much as what private companies could afford to pay their lawyers. To civil servants, though, their career is by nature about public service all throughout, particularly for those who have been serving their posts for decades.

It is important, too, for Yasay to know that if reappointed, he might not receive what Herbosa is being paid as SEC chairperson. He has to start all over again at the bottom like Aquino.

Some people are really much luckier than others. Herbosa’s gross pays and perks should put her and the other SEC commissioners up there among the government’s overpaid workers.

With less work but big pay, the SEC’s five commissioners including the chairperson don’t have much work to do. What could they possibly perform in eight hours that each of them spends inside their air-conditioned offices?

By the way, will Yasay, if indeed, reappointed SEC chairman, include in his list of unfinished tasks the adjustments to the compensation of the commission’s ordinary employees, who, after all, have long been doing most of the work of the commission? Just asking.

