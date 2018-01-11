I SUSPECT that 2018 will be “The Year of the Lapdogs.” With Mayor Digong in a firing mode, corrupt officials will line up and lick the boots of those around him to be spared. Bong Go should be very busy now making the list of names of probable dogs that will go “askal” in the next few months. I suspect the notes will be compiled into a book that will be called “Fire and Fury.”

Why the brouhaha over the Court of Appeals decision to acquit former Palawan governor Joel Reyes? His acquittal sent the message that he was framed before. Only to be framed again? Can we stop this bickering and have respect for independent institutions once and for all? Why crucify him on media? The accusers must have dozed off during the trial and we now blame the judges and the accused. Political persecution in this country never ends.

I noticed lately that when food is ready at the dining table, instead of saying grace, all smartphones are busy taking photos of the foodies. Somebody up there must be wondering why.

No truth to the rumor that government officials recently fired by PRRD will publish a book entitled “Sightseeing Cut Short.” They could be excited at the thought of lining up at the doorstep of Tourism Chief Wanda Teo’s office.

Koreas agree to restore military hotline. I hope both parties will not get a busy signal.

* * *

Alam Ba News?

Alexander the Great was a king of the ancient Greek kingdom of Macedonia and one of the greatest military commanders of all time. He became king at the age of 20. His conquests included Anatolia, Syria, Phoenicia, Judea, Gaza, Egypt, Bactria, and Mesopotamia, and he extended the boundaries of his own empire as far as Punjab, India. He died at the very young age of 33. His mentor was the ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle.

Against overwhelming odds, Alexander led his army to victories across the Persian territories of Asia Minor, Syria and Egypt without suffering a single defeat. His greatest victory was at the Battle of Gaugamela, in what is now northern Iraq, in 331 BC. The young king of Macedonia, leader of the Greeks, overlord of Asia Minor and pharaoh of Egypt became ‘great king’ of Persia at the age of 25. Over the next eight years, in his capacity as king, commander, politician, scholar and explorer, Alexander led his army a further 11,000 miles, founding over 70 cities and creating an empire that stretched across three continents and covered around two million square miles. The entire area from Greece in the west, north to the Danube, south into Egypt and as far to the east as the Indian Punjab, was linked together in a vast international network of trade and commerce.

* * *

Every start of the year, survey groups almost always report that hope is widespread in all areas. Then the line in the fantasy chart declines towards the end for sure.

Feng shui experts and stargazers are currently being interviewed to predict the forthcoming events of the year 2018. Listening to some of them, they sound more credible than SWS and Pulse Asia surveys. Of course, with 3 to 5 percent plus or minus crystal ball error.

* * *

If giant corporations will merge, I have some suggestions:

Google and Apple – Goopple

Amazon and Alibaba – AliMazon

Facebook and Twitter – TwittBook

Whatsapp and Instagram –WhatsGram

* * *

Some old-school friends are saying that they still love the smell of books. I advised them to go the garden and read the flowers.

I am not at ease with conference calls or Skype or Facetime. The part that I like most is just saying “Hello” and Goodbye.” Between these two, I often snore.

* * *

“When I was younger I felt like a man trapped inside a woman’s body. Then I was born.” – Yianni (2015)

Lagman: Andanar fantasizing on Duterte accomplishments. It looks like a lot of Filipinos are “fantasizing” too with these recent headlines:

Duterte still PH’s most trusted gov’t official – Pulse Asia survey

SWS: Majority of Filipinos satisfied with Duterte performance

By the way, why are you asking money from the approved budget that you opposed?

I was using bifocals before but now, eyeglasses come with lenses called “progressive.” I just wonder how “eyesight deterioration” can be related to the word “progressive.”

The word “emptiness” is so depressing especially if it refers to a wallet or a purse.

People are getting lazier each day. Cars, lifts, Segway, remote controls, IRobot mopping, dishwasher, washing machine, treadmill, E-cards, vendo machines, online shopping, to name a few. Why, you can even have a season pass for games, Netflix instead of going to movies, a mail-order bride or groom, burgers, fries and pizzas delivered to your doorstep. And we wonder why we gain weight fast. Duh.

If Bill Gates attracted faces to look at those screens and type, it was Steve Jobs who made them smile doing it. If Bill Gates delivered solutions, Steve introduced fun in finding it.

Devastation is when you remember that your wife texted you that sex is great in Italy. Then you suddenly remember that you were not with her at the time.

Reading the lips is a sign of old age. It means your hearing aid needs replacement.

* * *

Why Jose Rizal will not make it as a presidential candidate in Philippine elections:

-He will be accused of immorality by CBCP for having too many girlfriends and wives.

-Although a natural-born Filipino, he will be questioned on his residency as he stayed too long in many countries outside the Philippines.

-He will be a target of the Ombudsman for plunder and corruption due to unexplained wealth and questionable lifestyle.

-He will not get the support of the Left because of his extensive travel to America.

-His oath of allegiance will be questioned since the two books he wrote were done in Spanish.

-He will be slapped with tax evasion cases by the BIR for his undeclared income from various professional fees (doctor, lawyer, journalist, dentist, anthropologist, novelist, opthalmologist, sculptor, painter, etc.)

-Even if he is from a well-to-do family, he cannot afford today’s expenses at current exchange rates.

-His lifetime savings now demonetized.

-His passport will be cancelled by DFA because of his part-Chinese ancestry.

-Comelec will have an issue in printing ballots because of his long name—Jose Protacio Alonso Realonda Mercado Rizal.

-Finally, he will not survive an ambush in a place called Bagumbayan by a terrorist group calling themselves “Guardia Civil.”

* * *

Trump is now the top endorser of new books. All he has to say is “this book is pure fiction.”

Good work, good deeds and good faith.