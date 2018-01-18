A year opens, and a book closes

For people in the business world, the New Year ushers in the closing of an old book – the books of accounts, so to speak. Two weeks into 2018, some companies have presumably closed their 2017 accounts. But many more are still doing their financial close – a step that precedes an independent audit and ultimately, the filing of certified annual financial statements with the regulatory agencies.

Among other things, the financial results provide one of the best measures of how effectively a business was run during the period in review. The financial results give valuable information to stakeholders, which consist of employees, financial institutions, shareholders, investors, and of course, the regulators, for different purposes and reasons. Useful financial information means being relevant and faithfully representing what it purports to represent. It is relevant in the sense that it could influence the ability of the users of the financial statements, and useful because it is complete, neutral and free from error.

As an auditor, I have seen a lot of books already closed but some issues have remained open. In such situations, the auditors bear the heavy burden of proposing adjusting entries, which at times produce results that are way off management’s expectations. Obviously, an adjustment that improves the results is more welcome than adjustments that reduce profits. Over time, I have observed some patterns in situations that cause the adjustment of entries. With a view to companies avoiding such pitfall, I discuss here the more common ones:

Proper period recording

This pertains to what accountants know as “cut-off” – the timing when revenues and expenses must be recorded. As a matter of fact, some companies have a policy of recording revenues when actual invoices are issued, and recording expenses when supplier billings are received.

The accounting standard appears very elementary – revenues and expenses are to be recorded at the time they were earned and incurred, respectively. But one may appear lost as transactions get more complex, like when returns and allowances, discounts, contingent provisions and the like, come into play. In the accounting framework, this is referred to as the accrual basis of accounting. It shows the effects of transactions, events and circumstances on the economic resources and claims during the period in which those effects occur, irrespective of when the resulting cash receipts and payments take place.

For example, if a company has an FOB shipping term with a customer and the goods were already with the shipper on December 31, revenues should be recognized regardless of when the invoice was issued. Likewise, expenses actually incurred as of December 31 such as utilities, security, and third-party services should be accrued even if the related billings were received subsequent to the yearend. Suffice it to say that at the very least, companies should have a record of deliveries, be they incoming or outgoing (goods or services rendered and received).

Provisions

Still in line with the accrual basis of accounting is provisioning. Provisions differ from other liabilities in terms of the degree of certainty about the amount or the timing of payment.

A provision is a liability of uncertain timing or amount, so it needs an estimate, but that makes it vulnerable to error. Other than the difficulty of getting a reasonable estimate of the amount of the provision, another common error lies in assessing whether a company should or should not be recognizing provisions at the end of the year. Under the accounting standards, a provision should only be recognized where all of these conditions are met: 1) the entity has a present obligation as a result of a past event, 2) it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation, and 3) a reliable estimate can be made on the amount of the obligation.

In assessing whether a provision should be booked, it is important to note that a provision does not only arise from a legal obligation. It can also come from a constructive obligation, which exists when an expectation arises from customary practices. For example, the company has a practice or policy of giving cash refunds or free repairs and replacements to customers, whether or not the goods they bought are faulty or are beyond the warranty period. On the other hand, companies should not be providing for any future losses that did not arise from past events. An example would be future expenses to be incurred due to new legislation, especially if these costs can be avoided.

Impairment of non-financial assets

Impairment is a very challenging subject for companies that deal with significant amounts of goodwill, intangibles, and even deferred tax and property and equipment. Most companies tend to skip and dismiss impairment assessment, saying they have no plans of ceasing operations, that the company is a continuing business, or that the idle or underperforming asset or property will still be used productively in the future.

For one, goodwill requires an annual impairment assessment under the said accounting standards, while other non-financial assets need to be assessed for impairment if there are known impairment indicator/s as of the reporting date, such as, but not limited to: 1) change in demand for a specific asset’s output, 2) a change in legal environment in which the company operates, or 3) an increase in interest rates or other market rates that might materially affect the discount rate used in computing an asset’s recoverable amount.

Impairment testing is a significant area of judgment and estimate that attracts the attention of auditors, as well as regulators who are pushing for transparency in reporting. Companies should, therefore, be more careful in doing their impairment testing by making sure that they are using appropriate assumptions and data based on the model they are using, doing so with consistency in computation, year on year.

The above list is surely not an exhaustive list of areas to watch out for at yearend, but it more or less gives one an idea that these areas are not something that can be rushed without much thought. Companies should be allocating time to analyze and assess these areas to ensure that they are reporting reasonable numbers for stakeholders who rely on the resulting financial information for their business decisions.

Having these three in mind and in the companies’ checklist for the financial close will help them avoid the unexpected, and help those concerned to enjoy a relaxing extended New Year celebration.

Cherrylin M. Javier is an Assurance Partner and Finance Partner of Isla Lipana & Co., a member firm of the PwC network. For more information, please email markets@ph.pwc.com. This content is for general information purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for consultation with professional advisors.