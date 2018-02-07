In a year of real optimism, what could go wrong?

THE country’s sense of optimism rests on the economic fundamentals. Growth is steady, inflation can be contained, the central bankers are a responsible, able lot and the economic managers are not the type to go into the territory of reckless adventurism. In good times, the boring, orthodox types are preferable to those prone to brinkmanship and experimentation.

The reviews and the views on the TRAIN’s impact are mixed. But right now, in the immediate, the wage earners who will get their tax breaks will surely ramp up the demand side as they are the people who spend all—I mean all—of excess income to acquire or buy services and goods. But the TRAIN should think of a pause. The idea of a corporate tax cut amid the unprecedented corporate profits and the direction of the income gains (the wealthy snap up everything) is a terrible and bad idea.

And Mr. Duterte, aside from leaving his economic policy team alone, does not have an EJK policy toward business people. He has struck fast friendships with 99 percent of the oligarchs and the plutocrats after the elections, save for one or two. Some of his people are dipping their so-so-clean-fingers into affairs at the customs zone, at the gaming and gambling agencies, at the revenue agencies. But these are money-making acts that would hardly dent the growth momentum. There is corruption—what government does not have this Filipino SOP?—but not at the level of impunity. Or, maybe there are big-time acts of corruption going on but the media just missed them—as usual.

The optimism is real.

That Mr. Duterte is popular with decent to excellent approval and trust ratings has been the stuff of all the surveys—and there are no outliers disproving his popular support. Even the most horrible and vulgar display of official turpitude by his subordinates do not personally affect him. Sub-cabinet people may fight it out publicly like palengkeras. Top officials may be purveyors of fake news and engage in the basest of actions. But none of this touches the president.

The usual Achilles heel that leads to the downfall of leaders—bank documents showing money moving under the name of that leader or members of the family—has not in any way affected Mr. Duterte.

The “ now” of the country seems to be Dickens’ “the best of times.”

But as the story of George W. Bush tells us, a leader’s sky-high approval and trust ratings, the kind that Bush the Younger had after 9/11, are not a permanent thing. In fact, the pedestal can easily crash down to earth and a drip-drip of bungling and failings could erode the highest of leadership esteem. Where is Bush the Younger now? In the list of the most mediocre of US presidents.

Nothing, except change, is permanent in this world and in this country.

So, in this current context of economist optimism and trusted political leadership, what could go wrong? Many, and one is happening right before our very eyes. Mr. Duterte’s tangle with the judicial branch of government and the constitutional bodies.

The effort to oust a chief justice via an impeachment effort on the say-so of Mr. Gadon is a farce, wrapped on some tortured legalese and is fueled by the general premise that Mr. Duterte hates CJ Sereno and therefore she has to go. That is not how a real impeachment effort works. The House of Representatives has to impeach her based on solid grounds. The HoR has to prove that she committed “high crimes” and treasonous acts. That she is not Ms Congeniality and is a strict scold who does not respect the intellect and legal acumen of her colleagues is her prerogative and that does not constitute “high crimes.”

That the HoR did not even raise a holler on the other decisions of Court of Appeals Justice Normandie Pizarro after his scandalous Joel Reyes decision, while merrily soldiering on with the impeachment of the CJ, is a double standard that stood out like the behavior of a drunk in a churchyard. Other than the Joel Reyes case and the Marcos wealth case, Mr. Pizarro has cleared other controversial cases with mind-boggling decisions. Only the HoR did not bother to inquire.

The firing of Mr. Carandang, the deputy Ombudsman, and the refusal of Ms Morales-Carpio to legitimize the firing of her No. 2, is the kind of rash decision that could plunge the country into a constitutional crisis. Instead of firing Mr. Carandang, Mr. Duterte should have come clean on his bank records to clear up the allegations of multiple bank transactions once and for all.

People won’t mind if Mr. Duterte is wealthy. He is past 70. He is a lawyer. And at that age, he is expected to have a decent amount of money. If he has P100 million in the bank, what is wrong with that? Mr. Duterte has been working all his life and to have money is not a sin.

The all-out war with the Left will not lead to a victory of any kind, moral or military. The Left has a permanent base, the academe and the hamlets of abject poverty and hopelessness. No amount of firepower, arrests and sieges of leftist strongholds will lead to victory against the nimble and resilient Left.

Mr. Duterte’s words in the early days of his government—that he is out to secure the “peace of the living“—should have been the operative policy with the Left, not a historically debunked mailed-fist policy.

If crude hits $80 plus per barrel, all the macro assumptions of the economic team will have to be revised, from positive to negative. Growth prospects will dim and all the well-laid plans—as the Bard said—will go awry.