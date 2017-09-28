‘Yellow alert’ up anew in Luzon grid on shortage in reserves, high demand–NGCP

THE Luzon grid is experiencing another power shortage in its reserves due to the unexpected shutdown of certain plants and a high forecast demand, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said in a post on its official Facebook page on Thursday.

The NGCP declared a yellow alert in the country’s largest island from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and another from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The available capacity of the plant is 10,473 megawatts (MW), while the peak demand is at 9,676MW.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella clarified the deficit in the region’s power supply was only on the reserves.

“A yellow alert is not a deficit in supply. It’s only a signal that the reserves are getting to be smaller,” Fuentebella said, pointing out that what is alarming is when a “red alert” is declared. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE