‘Yellow alert’ lifted on Luzon grid as power reserves become sufficient–NGCP

THE “yellow alert” on the Luzon grid has been lifted since it is is no longer experiencing a shortage in its power reserves, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said in a post on its official Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.
The NGCP said the grid in the country’s largest island region was now generating at a sufficient capacity because of the low actual demand.
The second highest alert level was lifted at 2:30 p.m., after it was raised between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The available capacity of the plant is 10,473 megawatts (MW), while the peak demand is at 9,676MW.
When asked about the yellow alert, Energy Undersecretary Felix William Fuentebella clarified in a press briefing this alert did not signify a deficit in supply, but rather, the reserves were getting smaller.
Fuentebella said what was alarming was when a “red alert” has been declared.
This is the fifth time a yellow alert was raised in Luzon. The NGCP declared the second highest alert level in the region on August 30, September 9, Sept. 16, and 22. JORDEENE SHEEX LAGARE
