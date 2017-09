THE Luzon grid is experiencing power shortage due to the unexpected shutdown or limited output of certain power plants in the region, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said in a post on its official Facebook account on Friday.

The NGCP raised the yellow alert from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The available capacity of the plant is 10,256 megawatts (MW), while the peak demand is at 9,552MW. JORDEENE LAGARE