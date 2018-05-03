‘Yellow Army’ seeks dismissal of case vs Sereno

The SC has already set a new date in The so-called “Yellow Army” or allies of former President Benigno Aquino 3rd had started mobilizing to support Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

More than 350 people representing various sectors and civil society organizations led by former vice president Teofisto Guingona Jr. asked the Supreme Court (SC) to dismiss the quo warranto petition seeking the ouster of Sereno.

A manifesto published in a newspaper on Wednesday asked the high court to dismiss the petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

Among the signatories were Senators Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan and Antonio Trillanes 4th, former senator Rene Saguisag, Rep. Gary Alejano, former social welfare secretary Judy Taguiwalo, former Commission on Human Rights chairperson Etta Rosales, former presidential adviser on the peace process Teresita Quintos Deles, former Civil Service Commission chair Karina Constantino-David and members of the Makabayan bloc in Congress.

The manifesto was also signed by National Artists Bienvenido Lumbera and Benedicto “Bencab” Cabrera, former lawmakers, movie directors and writers, Coalition for Justice lead convenor Pastor Caloy Dino, Cagayan de Oro Archbishop Antonio Ledesma, running priest Fr. Robert Reyes, and other leaders of religious and civil organizations.

They pointed out that the quo warranto case against Sereno was filed beyond the one year time bar and is “illegal and unconstitutional.”

The group said a chief justice should be removed through impeachment.

It also slammed the five Associate Justices who rejected Sereno’s motion to inhibit—Teresita Leonardo De Castro, Diosdado Peralta, Lucas Bersamin, Francis Jardeleza and Noel Tijam.

Appeal

A multi-sectoral group on Wednesday also called on the Senate to assert its exclusive power to remove impeachable officers and not allow the Supreme Court to usurp its constitutional role.

In a one-page letter submitted to senators, leaders of the Coalition for Justice (CFJ) appealed to lawmakers to act and stand up against what they considered a “grave miscarriage of justice” being perpetuated by the high tribunal.

The group alleged the Supreme Court jeopardized democratic check and balance enshrined in the Constitution when it accepted the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

“If the Senate, by tradition the more independent chamber of Congress, is defanged of its powers of oversight, Philippines democracy is imperiled nu the possible green light for a weapon that the executive department can use against independent judicial officials and those in charge of constitutional bodies,” the group said.

It asked the Senate to pass a resolution asking the SC to suspend its quo warranto proceedings.

The high court is set to vote on the case on May 11, 2018.

JOMAR CANLAS AND JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA