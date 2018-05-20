Yellow Prince guitar sells for $225,000 in New York

NEW YORK: A custom-made yellow guitar owned by Prince sold for $225,000 in New York on Friday, headlining a sale of jewelry, outfits and memorabilia from the late pop icon, Julien’s Auctions said. The yellow “Cloud” guitar, so named for its unique twisting body, also has Prince’s signature love symbols engraved between the frets, and had been valued before the sale at $60,000-80,000, Julien’s said. Last year, the auction house sold another Cloud guitar for a cool $700,000. The Clouds were made for Prince by Minneapolis luthier Dave Rusan, with one starring in the 1984 film “Purple Rain,” where Prince’s alter ego “The Kid” receives one as a gift from his girlfriend Apollonia.

AFP