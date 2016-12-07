‘Yellows’ want to install Leni as president – Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said the “yellows” are behind efforts to remove him from office to install Vice President Leni Robredo as chief executive.

In his speech during the 4th State Conference of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption in Malacañang, Duterte accused the yellow group of being behind protests against him.

“‘Yung mga yellow diyan, nagde-demonstrate kayo dyan [The yellows, you keep on demonstrating]. You want me out because you cannot accept defeat,” he said.

“Eto pulitika to eh [It’s all about politics]. They wanted me out; syempre yung Vice President [of course, it’s for the Vice President],” he added.

Duterte was referring to supporters of former president Benigno Aquino 3rd.

Yellow symbolized the color of the opposition during the martial law regime.

Duterte said he will not be cowed by attacks over his campaign against illegal drugs.

He said a people power movement against him will not succeed because even the New People’s Army (NPA) is supporting him.

“The Left? They won’t even allow me to step down… The NPAs are pro-Duterte,” the President said. CATHERINE S. VALENTE