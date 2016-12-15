‘Yellows’ warned: ‘Reds will kill you if you oust me’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has warned the “Yellow” group that communist rebels were not only willing to die for him, they would also kill those who would oust him from power.

Speaking before Filipinos in Cambodia on Tuesday night, the President lashed out anew at the “Yellows” over their alleged plan to impeach him because they “cannot accept defeat.”

“`Yung mga left hindi papayag `yan tanggalin ako [The Left will not allow my ouster],” said Duterte, who has long claimed to be the first “left-leaning president.”

“`Yang Yellow lang ang gusto akong tanggalin kasi hindi maka—They cannot accept defeat. Pero `yung mga Left, kailanman papatayin ka pa niyan pag tanggalin mo ako. Kasi Left ako [The Yellows want to unseat me because they cannot accept defeat. But the Left will kill you if you remove me from office because I am from the Left],” he added.

Although Duterte did not mention specifically who the “Yellows” were, he had alluded in the past to groups aligned with the administration of former president Benigno Aquino 3rd, led by the Liberal Party.

The President earlier claimed the LP was plotting to kick him out of office to install Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

Earlier on Tuesday, Duterte expressed confidence that communist rebels won’t join any plot to oust him, claiming they would even die for him.

Amid the alleged ouster plot and unclear reports about his illnesses, Duterte also assured the nation that even as he suffers from a myriad of health problems, he does not have cancer.

On Tuesday night, however, Duterte said he might not be around until the end of his term as he had “found out very late” that he did not need the presidency at his age.

“I’m old…This is my last hurrah. After this six-year term, at 77, I’m not sure I would still be around until the end of my term,” the President said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“It’s not a question of having regrets or none at all. Because I entered it…I realize now that I do not need it this time of my life. But I tell you, I take pleasure in, after the end of the day, that’s the only consolation, I have a job, I am doing something right,” he added.