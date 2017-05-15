Yemen declares state of emergency over cholera outbreak

SANAA: Authorities in Sanaa, which is controlled by Shiite rebels, have declared a state of emergency over a deadly outbreak of cholera that has spread rapidly in the Yemeni capital. The Huthi-run health ministry in a statemenet said cases of cholera had worsened and that it was “unable to contain this disaster.” It launched an appeal for help from international humanitarian organizations to deal with the crisis. Hafid bin Salem Mohammed, the rebel health minister, said the “scale of the disease is beyond the capacity” of his department, in a statement on Huthi-run Al-Masira television.

AFP