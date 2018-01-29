Yemen separatists send reinforcements to Aden

ADEN: Separatists sent reinforcements to Yemen’s southern city of Aden on Monday as fighting continued with government units, security and humanitarian sources said, a day after the secessionists seized government headquarters. The separatist takeover on Sunday in the interim capital threw war-torn Yemen into further chaos, sparking warnings of a “coup” from the embattled government. On Monday, the separatists, who have long demanded independence for the south, dispatched additional forces from the central province of Marib and southern province of Abyan, security sources said. The forces from Abyan progressed towards Aden after clashes with government forces on the way, they said. The International Committee of the Red Cross reported fighting overnight in Aden. On Sunday, security sources said pro-separatist units trained and backed by the United Arab Emirates had taken over the government headquarters in Aden after clashes. The fighting killed 15 people including three civilians, after separatist protesters were prevented from entering the city for a rally to demand the government’s ouster from Aden.

AFP