Yemenis pray, protest in NY against Trump travel ban

NEW YORK: Hundreds of Yemeni and Muslim Americans bowed their heads in unison at outdoor prayers in New York on Thursday, closing grocery stores to protest against President Donald Trump’s travel ban. The Muslim call to prayer rang out from loudspeakers erected outside Brooklyn’s city hall as the hundreds of faithful turned toward Mecca, standing shoulder to shoulder and bowing their heads to the ground. Organizers said up to 1,000 Yemeni-owned grocery stores would close across New York’s five boroughs from noon to 8:00 pm. To highlight the role of immigrant labor in the city, protestors left their shops to gather in Brooklyn, waving American and Yemeni flags, chanting “United We Stand Against the Muslim Ban” and “USA!” “No ban, no wall, justice for all,” they shouted before the prayers in reference to the Republican president’s plans to build a wall on the Mexican border as part of his tough new immigration policies.They held up homemade placards with slogans like “Muslim Lives Matter,” “Hate Will Never Make Us Great” and “Mr Trump, Where’s Your Wife From?” in reference to the first lady’s Slovenian birth. At the back, a smaller group of Muslim women gathered after sundown to chant, “say it loud, say it clear Muslim refugees welcome here.”