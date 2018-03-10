‘Yes, Virginia, there are good Americans, but there are ugly Filipinos, too’

Last of two parts

That message of Lesley was written back in December, but I thought of touching on it now because of a recent incident, which instantly kindled in me the thought that if, indeed, there are good Americans, there, too, are ugly Filipinos.

The ugly Filipino

Quite in contrast, this is where Roilo Golez perfectly fits in. By virtue of both jus soli and jus sanguinis, the former national security adviser of President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo in her time, and at another time a House representative from Parañaque, must be a Filipino, but by chutzpa, he can be a paragon of that breed of homo sapiens called American – or at least, the ugly ones.

At the Tapatan sa Aristocrat hosted by Melo Acuña last Monday, Golez dished out a mouthful that, given the flair and bombast with which he expounded them, could easily pass him off as America’s prime prevaricator in the Philippines. On the economic front, he castigated the Duterte administration for falling into what he sang in chorus with other American propagandists as the China debt trap. He criticized the $24-billion loans and investment packages President Duterte brought home from China in his 2016 visit there and computed that at 4 percent interest, that’s an enormous Chinese windfall. He questioned Duterte for entering into that kind of deal when he could have gotten the same from Japan at a much lower interest, something like 0.01 percent.

A good thing, with Golez in the Tapatan panel was George Siy, who rejected the epithet businessman, proclaiming himself instead as a scholar. True enough it was in a very scholarly manner that George elucidated Golez’s misrepresentations. He said that although the actual 2 percent interest rate on Chinese loans is obviously bigger than the 0.01 percent on Japanese loans, reckoned with the actual high cost of the projects for which those loans were secured, the Japanese lenders stand to gain a lot more.

Analogy clarifies issue

To clarify the issue, I am prompted to draw this analogy: There is this 11-hectare lot behind my own, which years back was bought at P1,000 per square meter – at a time when the going rate in the vicinity was already P5,000 per square meter. By agreeing to much less per square meter, the lot owner actually earned much more in the bulk sales of the land.

Japan, by offering much less in interest for its loans, got a windfall, compared with the mere pittance that China received – let alone a good number of components of China’s developmental and financial assistance packages that are actually delivered to the Philippines gratis et amore: the two additional bridges across the Pasig River, the 10,000-bed-capacity drug rehabilitation center in Nueva Ecija, firearms for Filipino soldiers for use in the Marawi siege, with one powerful rifle actually killing Abu Sayaff leader Isnilon Hapilon, effectively ending the Marawi crisis; and tons upon tons of heavy equipment given as complete donation for the reconstruction of the devastated city.

But here is one catch in the Japanese loans that is hardly spoken about. Those loans are earmarked for the construction of the Metro Manila Subway and the Bulacan Bypass Road – projects the materials and equipment for which Japan does not even have but must be sourced elsewhere in the world. In procuring these materials and equipment, therefore, Japan necessarily puts on added cost, representing normal business markups, and this constitutes additional burden on the part of the Philippines.

Now, where does Japan get the things she needs to do the projects covered by its loans to the Philippines? Where else, but China!

Surely such additional costs for materials and equipment wouldn’t be there if China herself would do the projects. By conservative estimates, with Japan doing the job, the cost of the construction projects becomes six times higher.

No tongue-in-check

Almost by impulse, I found myself wanting to leap to my feet and grab the microphone from Golez when, not even with tongue in cheek, he declared that not a single item in the $24-billion multifarious Chinese assistance packages to the Philippines had materialized. Certainly everybody in the forum was aware that there was the deal for exporting to China of Philippine bananas and other agricultural products, such as livestock and vegetables, concluded in the last quarter of the past year. At the same time, China had already lifted the ban on Chinese travel to the Philippines, resulting now in Chinese tourist arrivals breaching the one-million mark, replacing South Korea as the number one tourist market for the country. And groundbreaking for the construction of the two additional bridges across Pasig had already took place, also toward the end of last year.

Golez was lying. It so riled one among the audience, the vociferous and fearless Mentong Laurel, that he took the mike and challenged the Annapolis alumnus to a one-on-one where to prove the former’s lies.

“That’s what the survey says,” Golez pointed to his Powerpoint presentation, which showed America’s trust rating among Filipinos rising by some 14 percent, with China’s own dropping by certain percentage points.

“That survey’s local and it’s a sham,” fumed Mentong. “Kaya nga tinawag na False Asia. False survey. I have my own international surveys. I can show them to you in a one-on-one.”

Golez didn’t call the dare.

Nevertheless it was amazing how a man can speak a lie and betray no qualms whatsoever about his lying. Anyway, he had earlier bragged that he was a graduate of Annapolis, the United States Naval Academy. If it were true, then he merely made his entire character fall into place – a product of an institution known for its rapine of small, helpless nation.