YFL crossover semis begin

The crossover semifinals in four age groups of the Youth Football League (YFL) kicks off today at the Alabang Country Club Multi-purpose Field in Muntinlupa City.

Matches start at 7 a.m. while the latest fixtures begin at 1 p.m. Admission is free to all games.

A total of 31 youth teams from 10 football clubs clash in the inaugural season’s penultimate stage of the Under-7, Under-9, Under-13 and Under-17 divisions.

Top four seeds in each age group duke it out for the Cup Championship even as lower seeded teams battle for the Plate Championship.

Players who have incurred either two yellow cards or a red card in the last day of the group stage are barred from playing in the semifinals phase.

The YFL is the offshoot of the now-defunct United Football League (UFL) managed by the Football Alliance and replaced by the Philippines Football League (PFL). The grassroots academies of UFL clubs consist the YFL.

Primary members have mother clubs, which play in the PFL namely Ceres Negros Youth FC, Global FC, JP Voltes FC, Kaya FC, Loyola Meralco FC, MSA Aguila FC and Stallion Laguna FC.

Other members are former UFL competitors Green Archers United FC, Nomads FC and Mendiola FC.

