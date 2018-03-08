Yoga above the clouds

In-flight program promotes ‘wellness in the sky’

Travelers know how long haul flights translate to body strain and muscle pain up in the sky and days after disembarkation.

This in mind, commercial carrier Cathay Pacific has designed a new well-being in flight program to enjoin passengers to do yoga and meditation exercises, as well as heed other specific tips to counter the effects of extended periods of sitting.

Developed by esteemed Pure Yoga instructors, “Travel Well with Yoga” includes six easy-to-follow videos of yoga and meditation routines that can be done before, during or after a flight. The techniques combine mindful movement, with attention to breathing and bodily sensations that not only reduces stiffness but also helps calm the mind and eases stress or anxiety.

“We all know that sitting still for a long period oftentimes can be uncomfortable. The need to get up, move and get your blood pumping is important during a flight,” said Cathay Pacific Entertainment, Platforms and Connectivity Manager Simon Cuthbert.

“Yoga is an innovative way to do this. There are a series of exercises that can easily be done from an economy class seat while other moves are suitable for after the flight in your hotel,” he continued.

The exercises are demonstrated by founding teacher Patrick Creelman and senior instructor and co-founder Almen Wong, and designed to improve circulation, enhance joint mobility, and keep travelers relaxed and comfortable throughout their journey.

Viewable in English, Cantonese, Mandarin, and Japanese, the series can be accessed through the Lifestyle section on their in-flight entertainment screens across all routes.