‘Yolanda’ summit to be held in Cebu

CEBU CITY: The Duterte administration will hold a summit in Cebu on October 6-7 to revisit the course of actions during super Typhoon Yolanda, which will form part of the bases to formulate the Philippine Development Plan.

The summit will be held a month before the third anniversary of Yolanda, which left more than 6,000 dead, many of them in Tacloban City, Leyte, and devastated northern Cebu on November 8, 2013.

Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. ovr the weekend said the summit will be attended by government agencies, which were on the forefront of the search, rescue and relief operations for typhoon victims.

These include the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Health, Department of National Defense, Department of Agriculture and Bureau of Customs.

The Cabinet secretary said multi-sectoral groups in the private sector, especially those who facilitated donations for the Yolanda victims, will be invited.

Evasco, who oversees 12 national government agencies by virtue of the first executive order issued by President Rodrigo Duterte, said the summit will reveal the total donation, in cash and in kind, that the Philippines received from other countries.

He said it must be traced how much was received from the United States, Japan, South Korea, Israel, China, Russia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and other countries.

Evasco added that it must also be traced who received donations and in what capacity were they authorized to receive them.

Donations received from the private sector and beneficiaries of these donations must also be accounted for, he said.

There were accusations that government officials, politicians and even leaders of private organizations had pocketed some of the donations for Yolanda victims.

Evasco said that when he went to Tacloban City, most of the comments were that the previous government did not listen to the people’s clamor.

He added that whatever inputs that will be gathered in the summit will be used to create policies to avoid a repetition of the wrong actions of the Aquino administration.

PNA