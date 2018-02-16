You lucky Dog!

Marites Allen rolls out Year of the Earth Dog forecast by sign

Feng shui literally means “wind-water” in English. Defining the term further, it is a Chinese metaphysical and quasi-philosophical system that seeks to harmonize individuals with their surrounding environment—the balance between human existence and the rest of nature.

In the Philippines, the influence of feng shui has expanded outside the Chinese community, with many Filipinos believing and following the principles of this ancient geomantic art.

“Feng shui is simply about achieving balance in our daily lives. It is about balancing the energies and the natural elements that surround us. Once we are able to do this, we are well on our way to material well-being and happiness. I don’t know a single person who doesn’t want money and happiness in life,” Filipino feng shui master Marites Allen told The Manila Times in an interview.

Originally from Cebu and married to a British national, Nick Allen, the feng shui master held her 13th Philippine Feng Shui Convention at Marco Polo Ortigas Manila. Themed “Getting Things Right,” it was purposely organized to usher good luck for Chinese New Year which starts today, February 16.

She was sad that her long-time friend and client Washington Sycip was no longer in the audience that time.

Reviewing her personal reading for the esteemed founding partner of the famous accounting firm SGV (SyCip Gorres Velayo) and Company, Allen pointed out that October 6, 2017 was an inauspicious date for travel for the business icon. Sycip died while aboard Philippine Airlines (PAL) to Vancouver, Canada from Manila on October 7 at the age of 96.

She said she advised the family never to open the office of their patriarch for 100 years to keep their luck intact.

She was happy, however, that Filipinos from all over the globe came to attend the convention, with one traveling all the way from Europe to personally learn what the Year of the Earth Dog will bring.

“2018 is exciting as it is the auspicious configuration of the number 9. Nine is the most supreme and most powerful number, and the only number in multiplication that results in itself again [when adding the digits of products]. We have 9 x 2 = 18 and 1 + 8 = 9; 9 x 4 = 36 and 3 + 6 = 9 and so on and so forth,” Allen elaborated.

It is only in 2018 that all squares in the feng shui numerical quadrant equal to 9 in all directions – left to right, upward, downward and diagonal.

“The spring and summer seasons always bring positive outlook for the market. The Philippines and Asia will still be among the best-performing markets compared to the rest of the world,” she said.

“This spells great chances of progress for the Philippines which was born on the Year of the Earth Dog [1898],” she furthered, adding that indeed this year is most exciting for individual businesses and online stores.

Already, her own Frigga Charmed Life stores (located at choice malls in the metro and with a strong online presence through Lazada) are perfect illustrations of the auspiciousness of the year. Her individual horoscope books published by ABS-CBN Publishing are also available at National Bookstores nationwide.

Allen cautioned, however, that it’s also a gaya-gaya puto-maya year for many, affecting relationships of business partners, friends and relatives.

“Doing business from home through social media becomes more popular this year. But we have to be watchful [however]about people who claim to be our friends. They will do things exactly [what has been started by others ahead of them]. Kopyahan, gaya-gaya, [so the competition is]between friends. Watch out, for when your friends can no longer be true friends anymore [because of competition in business],” Allen warned.

The luckiest sectors in 2018 include agriculture, publishing, teaching, fashion, education, clothing, textile and office supplies. Real estate and property development are auspicious this year as well, same as those with the earth elements like ceramics, marble, pottery, landfills, recycling, construction, pawnshop, warehousing and storage and hospitality.

There are plenty of opportunities for fire industries. These include oil and fuel, restaurants, food processing, television, fireworks, solar energy, electricity, lighting and movies.

Average luck for industries with the water element, namely marine/naval business, aquarium, spa, cold beverages, transportation, beauty salons and/or cosmetology.

Finally, metal industries—as the year lacks this element—will be challenging. These include car manufacturing, hardware, moulding, banking and finance, accounting, mechanical engineering, architecture, government offices, gold and mining.

* * *

The Chinese zodiac is divided into 12 years for a full cycle corresponding to the animals that first arrived when the Emperor summoned them to come to his court. Thus the years are named after the animals according to the order of their arrival – Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Sheep, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, Boar.

Rat (1912, 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008)

Career is good. Good luck of 2017 continues to the first part of 2018. Being visited by the Misfortune Star throughout the year, it is important to do acts of charity (to fend off bad luck) before the start of the Chinese New Year. Be watchful of health and be careful whom to trust as well. Have a very positive outlook in life. Don’t make decisions by following other people’s intentions (and directions). Consider taking some time off. Rest and give yourself that much needed break. Avoid afflicted energies by traveling, going on holidays, and spending time with happy people.

Ox (1913, 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)

Arguments prone year. This year will demand much from the Ox because of possible disputes. Take it easy. Try to have a lot of patience. Also you need to be careful with what words to say as it may cause trouble. Try to promote a harmonious environment. Letting animosity go will be rewarded. There is pleasant news related to promotion at work or further career development.

Tiger (1914, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)

Expect a reasonably good year provided you control your temper and avoid confrontations and fights. Be cautious with words coming out of mouth. As Tigers become busy and argumentative, they could lose touch with their family, so it is advised that they take comfort with their family. It should be family first for the Tiger. You will have to do more than what is expected. Even if you feel that your team does not work exactly in the same direction as you are, just carry on. You will need more friends this year. Take care of your health.

Rabbit (1915, 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)

Wealth luck in 2017 may spill over a little bit more into 2018. Be careful with excessive scuba diving or going to park places. Bruises and accidents are bound to happen. Careful with things to carry. Opportunities in business and romance are present. Keep your eyes open and be ready to grab them when they present themselves. Don’t lend money as you may not get paid back.

Dragon (1916, 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Although the Dragon may have the Wealth Luck for the year, it is also the enemy of the Dog. Be careful because it’s the conflict year. Take it easy and be cautious of the surroundings. Since this is your conflict year, you will feel that progress is elusive. Take it easy and take calculated risks. Get into charity work and avoid inviting complications. Enjoy the love, comfort, and support you receive from your family.

Snake (1917, 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Lots of good news are in store for the Snake. Has Wealth Star for the whole year. Opportunities to make money, expand network or business, or gain more wealth and opportunities are very high. Make good use of this year as it’s the best time to have a breakthrough. Traveling to exciting places, training in a beautiful location, and getting promoted at work are among the blessings you will receive. Reciprocate the love and care you receive. This will attract more blessings your way. Don’t let the negativity of the Three Killings Star affect you.

Horse (1918, 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Visited by Romance and Travel Stars. Might find love in faraway places, so take a chance and go travel. 2018 will finally be rewarding for the Horse especially in the love department after a tough 2017. The auspicious influence of the peach blossom stars visiting you this year will bring so much happiness into your life. Play your cards right and there will be more reasons to celebrate in terms of health and wealth.|

Sheep (1919, 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Blessed with the windfall luck, something unexpected, maybe commission that has been long overdue will come now or you may sell something and gain money from it brought by the presence of the Heavenly Luck Star. Whatever you have previously started has a very stable foundation. Redouble your efforts to finally achieve your goals. Single Sheep will have plenty of opportunities for relationship luck. |

Monkey (1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

A hectic year but blessed with the possibility of something unexpected, like windfall luck in the form of cash inflow. Some financial gains are in store so make it happen by taking chances in betting into lottery or sweepstakes. High chance to win, even simple raffle draws are going to be good. But be cautious of threats to physical wellness. Some energies may pose health challenges.

Rooster (1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

A rooster is an intelligent animal but it is advisable you take it easy in 2018 as health issues are fragile. Sickness may come back. Get an annual medical check-up at the beginning of the year. Be careful what to eat. Avoid raw food. Manage stress at work and business. Prioritize your health and well-being, as well as those of your family as there will be threats to your health throughout the year.

Dog (1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

The Year of the Earth Dog begins on February 16 and ends on February 4, 2019.

This year starts your wealth cycle. Expect new beginnings. Something victorious is in store. You can ask for salary increase or move to a new place or begin something you had been inkling to do. Feng shui winds favor your sector in terms of dissolving past disappointments and misfortunes. Make sure you spend within reason. Politicking or jealousy at work are likely, so be extra careful.

Boar (1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Boars are very lucky in terms of wealth this year. Victory luck is in store. Start of a new cycle. Time for new beginnings. Let go and forget about past mistakes that brought about anxiety. Every day is a new chance to be better, and the same can be done to your environment. Betrayal is possible, so be prepared for anything and always keep your cool. A strong friendship may come to an end. If looking forward to shift in career or going back to school or start a new course or do something new, like writing, this is the perfect year for you.

Allen is the first Filipino to receive the prestigious title “Master in Feng Shui” from the world-renowned International Feng Shui Association. She stood proudly with four other masters when the global annual event of feng shui practitioners was held in the Philippines for the first time in November. She is also the only Filipino member of the Feng Shui Societies of London, Singapore and the World of Feng-Shui Malaysia.