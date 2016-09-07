You will pay, Duterte warns Abu Sayyaf

Rodrigo Duterte vowed that the perpetrators of the deadly bomb attack in Davao City late Friday night will pay for their crime.

“They will pay. How many lives were lost? Fifteen. Well, give me time. I will crush you all,” the President said in a speech before the Filipino community in Vientiane, Laos. He was obviously referring to the Abu Sayyaf Group.

“You watch me. You have seen how I operate. I am not bragging,” he added.

Saying that the bandits “are beyond redemption,” Duterte vowed that he will not allow the group’s lawlessness to continue.

“I am very sad. I share the grief of those who died… But that will not stop us because I cannot go to them and say, ‘Please stop’ on bended knee. I cannot simply allow that. This bombing has been going on ever since,” the President said.

“I will crush that rebellion. I will cut the root [of the problem up]. They are the ones who started it. I am not bragging. And let it be known to them that I will take revenge. I will not allow them to do that. I will do to them what they do to others,” he added.

Duterte said he will eat Abu Sayyaf rebels.

“You know I can eat humans. I will really open up your body. Just give me vinegar and salt, and I will eat you,” he said.

“That’s true. If you annoy me to the fullest… I will eat you alive,” the President added.

The President placed the country under a state of lawless violence shortly after the Davao attack.

He explained that his declaration will allows troops to be deployed in urban centers to back up the police in setting up checkpoints and increasing patrols.