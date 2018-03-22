Young actor and model-boyfriend split

So this young actor has “severed” his relationship with a model and part time actor. But around this time last year, they were inseparable.

The actor, right after taping would rush to the model’s condo so that they can spend the night together. And if the actor goes out of the country for work, the model would follow him to be together.

Things started to change late last year when the actor’s visit to the model’s condo became rarer. The actor went abroad again and the model stayed put. Last Valentine’s Day, they were neither together unlike their romantic home cooked dinner date the year before.

Now a common friend of the two bumped into the model and asked him why he and the actor seem to have broken up.

The model replied, “Siya’ng tanungin mo, ang arte-arte niya.”