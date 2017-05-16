Young ASG member nabbed in Zamboanga

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Soldiers arrested a young Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member wanted for murders in a checkpoint in Barangay Muti, Zamboanga City. Police said Sahid Mohammad Alip, 18, was carrying a caliber 45 pistol before midnight on Sunday but was only announced on Monday because of continued operation to track down other terrorists in Zamboanga. Alip admitted during investigation that he is an ASG member under sub-leader Jamiul Nasalun. He also confessed that they were behind the February strafing of a provincial bus in Zamboanga City that wounded eight passengers and the shooting of a civilian Ronald Juela in Zamboanga in November 2016. Supt. Rogelio Alabata, regional police spokesman, said Alip is wanted by the police for his involvement in many crimes and has a string of warrants of arrest issued by a local court. It was not immediately known whether Alip’s group was planning terror attacks in Zamboanga.