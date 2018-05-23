Young BaliPure repels Perlas, share PVL lead

BaliPure wore down BanKo-Perlas in an extended fourth set showdown and carved out a 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 32-30 decision to tie idle PayMaya and Creamline in the lead in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan on Wednesday.

The Water Defenders fought off two set points in the fourth on a pair of back-row attacks then leaned on high school star Princess Robles’ crisp hit and on a BanKo-Perlas’ sloppy service receive to pound out the victory, their third straight after dropping their opening game to the Iriga-Navy Lady Oragons last May 9.

Robles, one of a slew of high school aces from the Nazareth School of National U backstopping BaliPure’s campaign in the season-opening conference of the league organized by Sports Vision, actually delivered the last serve which the Perlas Spikers over-received, leading to the match-clinching point.

American Janisa Johnson unleashed a 30-point game, including four in the stretch, and drew big help from the young local crew of BaliPure, including reigning UAAP girls Best Setter Joyme Cagande, who tossed in 54 excellent sets, 17 more than BanKo-Perlas’ team output.

While the young BaliPure side sustained its surge, BanKo-Perlas absorbed its fourth straight defeat after stunning title favorite Creamline in Tuguegarao two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, newcomer Vice Co. stunned erstwhile unbeaten Instituto Estetico Manila, 28-30, 25-21, 25-23, 25-16, to gain an early share of the lead with its victim at 2-1.

Johnson pumped in 26 kills, two blocks and two aces she punctuated with 18 excellent receptions and 17 digs in a superb all-around game.

She churned out a 31-hit game against Petro Gazz and unleashed 27 points against Tacloban last Saturday.

American Alexis Mathews backed her up with 18 points, Alyssa Solomon added 12, while Robles finished with nine points.

Ivy Lacsina also had two markers, including a huge block off Jutarat Montripila that shoved the Water Defenders to the lead, 30-29, before the Thai ace countered with a kill.

Montripila finished with 18 points, American Lakia Bright added 15, while Suzanne Roces, Dzi Gervacio and Amy Ahomiro combined for 22 for the Perlas Spikers.

Standings

Teams W L

PayMaya 3 1

Creamline 3 1

BaliPure 2 1

Tacloban 2 2

*Iriga-Navy 1 1

*Pocari-Air Force 1 2

BanKo-Perlas 1 3

PetroGazz 1 3

*Playing at presstime

Games Saturday

(Flying V Center)

10 a.m. – PLDT vs Army

2 p.m. – PetroGazz vs Iriga-Navy

4 p.m. – BanKo-Perlas vs PayMaya