Young designer urges fashionistas to ‘Syne up’

Young designer and Syne founder Patricia Baligod is a Fashion Design and Merchandising graduate of the College of St. Benilde who pursued further studies at the London College of Fashion for a year to learn more about the international fashion business in 2014.

“It was just a decision on impulse. I became very obsessed in what I do and I felt I needed to learn more. It just so happened that London College of Fashion was one of the first schools that answered all my inquiries. So, I went for it,” she shared.

Coming home after her course, Baligod went on to learn from one of the biggest retail giants, Forever 21, managing the American brand’s flagship store at SM Aura. Under her leadership, the branch hit the highest growth among its peers in 2015 at 22-percent, which encouraged the young executive to take the plunge and build her own brand. Thus was born Syne in 2016.

With style influencers like Alexander Wang, Saint Laurent, Brandon Maxwell, Celine and Stella McCartney, Baligod is determined to give Filipinas “classic outfitting with a playful twist.”

“My aesthetic is very contemporary, very day to night. I love to play around with classic silhouettes. I like to incorporate a maximinimalist approach by putting unexpected details like bias wrap for my jumpsuit. I would love to bring out the confidence in anyone who wears Syne and make it convenient with my social media platforms, so I hope this 2017, more and more fashionista will Syne up to wear my designs,” she ended.