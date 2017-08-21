Young filmmakers invited to join SineBata Video Festival

The nationwide search is on for the best video produced for, by and with children with the launch of SineBata 2017. Its ensuing winners will represent the country in the first ever Southeast Asia Prix Jeunesse Children’s Video Festival.

Organized by Anak TV and the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC), the Southeast Asia Prix Jeunesse is set from November 27 to 29 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC). The Department of Foreign Affairs has granted the SEA-Prix Jeunesse project to be included in the calendar of commemorative activities and side events for the Philippine Chairmanship to Asean’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

“Sinebata and the Southeast Asia Prix Jeunesse is aligned with President Rodrigo Duterte’s advocacy of giving the youth a voice. The goal of the videos is to introduce the Philippines and the Filipino to our neighbors, with a sharp focus on the values that connect us to them like love for family,” Anak TV president Elvira Yap Go said during the launch.

“Fifty percent of Asean are young people, so they should be given their own place in media. Children are powerful in becoming peacemakers of the world and we should use their talent, voice and concern to help,” she added.

With the theme, “Pride in Self, Family and Traditions,” the aim of this children’s video festival is “to promote quality and value-oriented media space for children and their families.”

The project will be the culminating activity for the nationwide observance of Children’s Month, which is celebrated every November pursuant to Republic Act No. 10661.

CWC and Anak TV share the same advocacy which is to ensure active engagement in promoting a child-friendly Philippines not only with government bodies but also with civil society groups and families.

There are three categories for the young video makers (any group consisting of five children with ages ranging from 8 to 17 years old), namely video that depicts “pride in self”, “pride in family”, and “pride in traditions”. The entries must not exceed five minutes.

Six categories are open to professionals (those affiliated with any listed terrestrial or cable stations) whose work aired between January 2016 and July 2017:

For Fiction, programs designed for children under 7 years old; programs designed for children 8 to 12 years old; and programs designed for children 13 to 17 years old. For Non-Fiction, programs designed for children under 7 years old; programs designed for children 8 to 12 years old; and programs designed for children 13 to 17 years old.

Entries in these categories must not exceed 30 minutes.

A separate category is open to amateurs whose works have not been aired and who have not received awards from local or international festivals. Entries in this category must not exceed five minutes.

Entries may be sent to: sinebata2017@gmail.com. Entry forms can be downloaded from Anak TV website, www.anaktv.com.

The deadline for submission of entries is at the close of office hours on September 15.