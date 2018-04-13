Young Korean takes charge with 67

Young Korean Kim Joo Hyung continued his assault on Luisita’s backnine, rattling off five straight birdies from No. 10 to fire a five-under 67 and grab the lead from a slew of seasoned international campaigners in the third round of the PGT Asia Qualifying School in Tarlac on Friday.

Kim, who has dominated the country’s junior and amateur championships the last three years, also closed out with a 32 that anchored his second round 68 with the 18-year-old rising star moving 18 holes away from besting a tough field for low medal honors.

After birdying the opening hole, Kim actually stumbled with back-to-back bogeys from No. 4 but rebounded with a birdie on the eighth then razed the first five holes at the back with a solid 3-wood of the mound and superb putting, leading to that 67 and a 12-under 204 aggregate.

From joint third halfway through the 72-hole elims organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., Kim moved one stroke ahead of Thai Sattaya Supupramai, who blew the lead with bogeys in the last two holes. He settled for a 68 and a 205.

“I played good overall today (yesterday). I struggled with my driver so I went to my 3-wood off the tee and made some long putts. My irons and wedge also worked well,” said Kim, now looking forward to topping the elims altogether with a fiery form.

“I’ll stick with my game plan, go for the flag but play smarter,” said Kim, who made the Phl his base in 2013, honed his talent and skills at Riviera before moving over to Southwoods.

Nattawat Sujavanakorn shot the day’s best bogey-free 66 for solo third at 207 while erstwhile leader Sorachut Hansapiban wavered with a 73 and slid to fourth at 208 although the Thais remained on course in dominating the event put up by ICTSI.

Finland’s Janne Kaske matched par 72 for fifth at 209 while first day leader Sam Gillis of the US limped with a 74 and dropped to joint sixth with Aussie Damien Jordan, who fired a 67, at 210 followed by Korean Kim Sung Wook, who shot a 69 to tie England’s Benjamin David, who carded a 71, at eighth at 211.

South African Mathiam Keyser, runner-up to Miguel Tabuena in last year’s ICTSI Luisita Championship, rebounded from 72 and 73 rounds with a 67 as he joined Grant Jackson of England (70) and Thai Nirun Sae Ueng (75) at 212.

Richnell Albano turned in a 71 to remain the leading local bidder at joint 18th at 215 while Rufino Bayron shot a second straight 70 for a 216 with nine other Filipinos who survived the 72-player cut Thursday hard pressed to put up a solid closing out to make it to the tournament proper of the second season of the region’s newest lucrative circuit.

Only the top 40 players plus ties will gain Tour cards and join the top 50 in last year’s PGTA Order of Merit and top 30 in the PGT OOM. The second PGT Asia season will start next week, also at Luisita.

Russell Bautista (72) and Rico Depilo (81) stood at joint 41st at 220 while Raymundo Gonzales (71) lay a stroke behind at 221 in a tie with Francis Morilla (76) and Anthony Fernando pooled a 222 after a 74 and Jun Bernis at 223, also after a 74.